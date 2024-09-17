“I Blame Michael Jordan”: Miles Bridges’ Freestyle Track Has Fans Going After Former Hornets Owner

Miles Bridges is part of the growing NBA rapper community, performing under the name ‘Real Trench Baby’. After a semi-hiatus, RTB returned to perform for On The Radar Radio recently. Unfortunately for the Hornets player, fans seem to have wanted a longer hiatus from him. The reception to his freestyle has been divisive, to say the least, with Michael Jordan even catching some strays.

Advertisement

MJ was the owner of the Charlotte Hornets franchise for 13 years and he oversaw the drafting of many franchise players including Kemba Walker, LaMelo Ball and Bridges himself. For this, some fans thought Jordan should be held responsible for Bridges’ rap career.

i blame Michael jordan — NBA Expert. (@WhatSeperatesU) September 16, 2024

It isn’t just Miles Bridges’ case from 2022 that has soured fans on the former lottery pick. Several of the comments under his video were expressing their disinterest in the 26-year-old’s rap career.

The commenters also linked Bridges’ bars about gang activities to the incidents which earned Ja Morant a suspension last season. Fans couldn’t seem to understand why the multi-millionaire was still rapping about a lifestyle he had grown out of.

First NBA player tryna make it TO the hood 😭 — ᴛʏʟᴇʀ (@blazersforreal) September 16, 2024

Fans even warned Bridges that the content of his rap could land him in trouble with the league.

HE TALKIN BOUT HAVING SWITCHES BRO YOURE IN THE LEAGUE!!! — DefinitelyNotFunDipp (@Sincerely_Jahz) September 16, 2024

Another fan wrote about how Bridges waited to sign his new contract before releasing any more music. The implication here is, of course, that his rapping could have reduced his value or even affected his availability as a player.

Bro waited to get his new contract before continuing his rap career 😂😂😂😂 — nasj (@isitnasj) September 17, 2024

Thankfully for Bridges, the off-season is almost over. Soon, Charlotte fans will get to watch their $75 million forward try to live up to his contract. Because if he doesn’t, there are apparently other suitors for the 26-year-old.

Bridges is a target for contenders

Earlier this summer, Charlotte re-signed Bridges to a three-year $75 million guaranteed deal. The trick here is that they signed him to a front-loaded deal, where by the end of his contract in 2027, Bridges will only earn $22.8 million.

This makes him an enticing pick-up for teams looking to contend without crossing the luxury tax aprons. One such franchise, that was heavily linked with Miles Bridges this off-season, was the LA Clippers.

It’s not clear how he fits into Charlotte’s long-term plans, particularly with his off-court troubles. But for Steve Ballmer, second chances are given out easily. The Clippers signed Kevin Porter Jr., who faced similar charges as the ones brought against Bridges, on a 2-year deal this off season.

LA Times reporter Brad Turner also revealed that Bridges was a fan of Ballmer for his approach toward players who have made mistakes. If the Hornets can land younger players in the trade that better fit their timeline, they would likely be open to parting ways with him. In any case, Bridges can’t be moved until January 15th due to the restrictions on trading newly signed players.