mobile app bar

“I Can Make The Decision For LeBron James”: Ochocinco “Knows” LBJ Will Be A Cav Amid $75 Million Farewell Tour Streaming Situation

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google news
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.

LeBron James’ future is up in the air heading into the 2026-27 season, with one half of the basketball community convinced he’s done with pro ball and the other believing he has at least one more year left in the tank. Even among the latter, opinions are split. Some expect another season in Los Angeles, while others, like Ochocinco, believe a homecoming could be on the cards once again.

James left the Cavs twice in his career, but could return to the franchise it all began for a third and final time before hanging up his boots in ’27. The problem? The Cavs are a second string team where James could earn only a veteran’s minimum salary. That’s not enough for one of the richest athletes in the world.

The solution? The farewell tour streaming situation, which the NBA could dish out a lot of money for. And James, of course, would be getting a huge slice of the pie.

Shannon Sharpe, on his podcast, revealed that James could get somewhere between $45-70 million dollars for his farewell tour. He would still get the approximately $3.6 million figure that a vet with 10+ years of service would get. On top of that, the marketing royalties he’d bag from it being his last ever NBA season would undoubtedly make him the highest paid athlete in the world.

“I like that,” Ochocinco, also known as Chad Johnson replied to Sharpe’s revelation. “Not only would he get a farewell, you get a vet minimum but you have so much going on off the court.” 

That, combined with the fact that James would have the likes of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden alongside him in a bid to challenge for a fifth ring, makes it an opportunity that is difficult to turn down, at least as far as Ochocinco is concerned.

“I can make the decision for LeBron,” Johnson continued. “This could be the decision 2.0. I can tell you LeBron is going to Cleveland, and it’s gonna happen. I like it, it makes sense to me… Back home to where it all started.”

James has not spoken much about his future anymore, and there’s honestly a high probability of him retiring after the current season ends. But truly, a championship with Cleveland would mark a fairytale ending to a legendary career.

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

Share this article

Don’t miss these