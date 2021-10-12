“Anthony Edwards just did some Michael Jordan s**t”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Timberwolves star dunking the ball with authority against the Clippers

Anthony Edwards takes straight to the hoop downhill, and dunks the ball by taking off from near the free throw line against the Clippers.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are walking on thin ice going into this 2021-22 NBA season. It’s clear that they hit on their first overall pick last season with Anthony Edwards but other than him, Karl Anthony-Towns isn’t surrounded with pieces that will make him feel as though the organization is trying to put him in positions to enter the postseason.

Given just how loaded the Western Conference is, it’s looking like the play-in is Minnesota’s best shot at perhaps squeaking in as an 8th seed. For this to happen, Anthony Edwards will most definitely have to have a rather large leap in his offensive and defensive potency from his rookie to sophomore season.

Edwards averaged 19.3 points and 4.7 rebounds a game on 42% shooting from the field and 32% from beyond the arc last season while playing all 72 games.

Anthony Edwards emulates Michael Jordan on a dunk, according to NBA Twitter.

It’s quite difficult to forget Anthony Edwards after his poster over Raptors’ Yuta Watanabe during his rookie campaign. It seems as though the growth spurt the 20 year old underwent over the offseason has helped him with finishing as he gave fans a little taste against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Fans of course, were clamoring on about how this is merely normal for Anthony Edwards at this point, given just how explosive he’s been ever since he’s entered the league. One fan even said that ’Ant-Man’ is ‘doing some MJ sh*t’ in relation to the fact that he took off from near the charity stripe.

With a full season under his belt, it’ll be interesting to see what others things Edwards adds to his offensive skillset. Scoring inside isn’t all too much of an issue for the youngster but he should work on his 3-point shooting and playmaking heading into this season as he posted a horrendous 1.31 AST/TOV ratio.