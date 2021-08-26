“I can promise you one thing I’m tougher then Scottie Pippen”: Hall of Famer Charles Barkley roasts Pippen for having doubts regarding his physicality

TNT analyst Charles Barkley throws some shots at his former Rockets teammate Scottie Pippen in light of the latter questioning his toughness.

Sir Charles is one of the most entertaining yet controversial personalities in the sports broadcasting world. The Phoenix Suns veteran played 16-years in the NBA, averaging 22.1 PPG and 11.7 RPG. Another stalwart who played during the same era was Scottie Pippen. A 6x NBA champion with Chicago Bulls, Pippen played the perfect supporting cast to NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Both Pippen and Barkley were arch-rivals before they became teammates in 1998. The two Hall of Famers battled it out during the 1993 NBA Finals. The Bulls were on the quest for a 3-peat, while Barkley was coming off an MVP season with the Phoenix Suns having the best record in the NBA. Though the Pippen’s Bulls prevailed over Barkley’s Suns, the latter had some impressive performances, including a 40+ point performance in Game 2 of the Finals.

Post their decorated NBA careers, the two legends have taken to television broadcasting and are often seen debating and analyzing the game today. Both Barkley and Pippen are known for their candid nature that makes them great for television ratings.

Charles Barkley claps back at Scottie Pippen for probing on his physical toughness

Pippen’s candid interview with GQ magazine created quite the stir in the media. The 7x All-Star didn’t hold back from making certain bold confessions regarding his teammates and coaches.

Barkley believed Pippen was burning all his bridges with his controversial statements only to stay relevant in the news. The Phoenix superstar felt Pippen’s statements were rather a marketing gimmick for his upcoming book and the launch of his bourbon brand.

The Bulls legend had recently made some controversial statements about Barkley.

“He plays his role like he’s tough. I don’t know nobody he done whooped. Go back and check his record.”

Barkley, known for his brutal honesty and bold statements, was definitely not going to let Pippen’s statements fly under the radar and would respond by saying,

“I don’t walk around saying I’m Billy Badass, but I can promise you one thing I’m tougher then Scottie Pippen. Let me put that to rest right now.”

Though several years have passed, the two Hall of Famers don’t seem to have made peace with each other. However, one cannot deny the talent and skill the two possessed as basketball players.