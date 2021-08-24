Basketball

“Michael Jordan didn’t play as hard as Russell Westbrook”: Charles Barkley shockingly takes the Lakers star over the Bulls legend in terms of effort

“Michael Jordan didn’t play as hard as Russell Westbrook”: Charles Barkley shockingly takes the Lakers star over the Bulls legend in terms of effort
Samir Mehdi

Previous Article
“Kobe Bryant really structured his game around Beethoven’s melodies?!”: When the Lakers legend explained how his peculiar fixation with music helped him on the court
Next Article
"LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were simply bored": Richard Jefferson explains why the Cavaliers superstars flipped bottles on the bench as they blew out the Knicks
Latest NBA News
"I called Kobe Bryant 20 times about the Lakers, man!": Kevin Garnett reveals the shocking reason why a team-up between the Black Mamba and Big-ticket never happened
“I called Kobe Bryant 20 times about the Lakers, man!”: Kevin Garnett reveals the shocking reason why a team-up between the Black Mamba and Big-ticket never happened

Kevin Garnett reveals he once wanted to team up with Kobe Bryant and explains the…