“I can’t go back to scoring 30s or 40s! I didn’t have time for anything but rehab in the offseason”: Nets’ James Harden explains why he cannot explode on scoring and help out Kevin Durant right now

Nets’ superstar James Harden explains his low scoring nights, and how much he’d like to go back to scoring high 30s or 40s

The Brooklyn Nets are not having the start to the season that they would have hoped for. They have been splitting their games, and hold a 2-3 record to start the season. After being selected as favorites to win it all, the Nets have faced their own issues. With Kyrie Irving refusing to get vaccinated, he has been benched by the management. While that was a big loss for the Nets, no one even anticipated the health of James Harden.

James, who suffered a hamstring injury against the Bucks in the playoffs, hasn’t been his 100%. In the 5 games, Harden has averaged 16.6 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, while shooting his 2nd worst from 3s in his career: 33.3%. He only scored 14 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, as the Heat beat the Nets 106-93.

James Harden opens up about his poor form, explains the reason behind the same

The Brooklyn Nets seem like a team that has been shaken up by the reality. Kevin Durant, their only bright light, hasn’t been able to carry the whole team alone. He has been averaging 29.8 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists in the 5 games.

After the game tonight, James Harden sat down with the media and talked about his performances. He explained why he hasn’t been able to go ahead and score 30 or 40 points like he used to.

James Harden: “As much as I want to get back to 30s and 40s points, I can’t do that. As much as I want to, as much as I would love to, I didn’t have any opportunities to play pickup. It was all rehab.” — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) October 28, 2021

What one may interpret from Harden’s statement is the lack of practice and warm-up. However, this means as the season progresses, we may see him pick up the pace, and contribute more to the Nets, and help them win games.