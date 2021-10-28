“LORD HAVE MERCY! Russell Westbrook led with a Quadruple Double, with 10 TURNOVERS!”: Skip Bayless launches an assault on the Lakers’ superstar as they blow a 26-point lead and lose to the Thunder

FS1 Analyst Skip Bayless berates Lakers’ superstar Russell Westbrook, as they blow a 26-point lead and give Thunder their first win

The Los Angeles Lakers managed to split their back-to-back games. In the absence of LeBron James, they managed to secure an OT win over the Spurs yesterday. Tonight, the game seemed a little more comfortable, with the Thunder being 0-4 to start the season. The Lakers took a 26 point first-half lead, and it seemed like the game was over. However, the young Thunder team had different plans, as they led by 2 points to end the 3rd.

Also Read: “Russell Westbrook is indeed a lefty and only shoots a basketball, like LeBron James, with his right hand.” – Shannon Sharpe pleasantly surprised at the ambidextrous Lakers guard

The Lakers lost the game 123-115 at the end. Anthony Davis recorded 30 points and 8 rebounds. Russell Westbrook recorded a quadruple-double, with 20 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and 10 turnovers.

The Thunder had a whole team effort, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way with 27 points and 9 rebounds. All their starters had double-digit scoring.

Skip Bayless goes after Russell Westbrook for shattering his ‘dream’

Before the start of the game, Skip Bayless put out a tweet claiming this was supposed to be Westbrook’s dream game.

Tonight is Russell Westbrook’s dream come true: Back in OKC, where it all started, as the PG and The Man on the team he grew up loving, his LA Lakers. No LeBron tonight, so this is Russ’ Team. Behold, Thunder fans, Russ finally made it, in purple and gold. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 28, 2021

However, things did not go the Lakers’ way, as they blew a 26 point lead. They had a very sloppy 2nd half, which the young Thunder team capitalized on.

Skip couldn’t believe what was happening and put out quite a few tweets about the same.

What was supposed to be a dream-come-true night for Westbrook, as he returned to his original stomping grounds in OKC as the PG of his hometown Lakers turned into No. 0’s worst nightmare as they lose to a team they should’ve beaten by 50. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 28, 2021

Also Read: “Giannis Antetokounmpo babies Karl Anthony-Towns and dunks on him”: How the Bucks superstar channeled his inner Shaquille O’Neal to stuff it on the Timberwolves center

The FoxSports 1 analyst even sort of compiled a list of what all went wrong for the Lakers.

LORD HAVE MERCY: Lakers had 3 late threes to make it a game at OKC. 1) a Westbrick brick 2) a Monk air ball 3) an even worse Melo air ball. Russ: A QUADRUPLE DOUBLE including 10 more turnovers! Has to be one of ugliest losses in Lakers history. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 28, 2021

The Lakers now head home, where they’d like to correct the narrative. They also get a chance to get things right with the Thunder, who they’ll meet on their homestand.