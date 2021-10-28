Basketball

“LORD HAVE MERCY! Russell Westbrook led with a Quadruple Double, with 10 TURNOVERS!”: Skip Bayless launches an assault on the Lakers’ superstar as they blow a 26-point lead and lose to the Thunder

"LORD HAVE MERCY! Russell Westbrook led with a Quadruple Double, with 10 TURNOVERS!": Skip Bayless launches an assault on the Lakers' superstar as they blow a 26-point lead and lose to the Thunder
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
Hardik Pandya bowling: Indian all-rounder started bowling practice ahead of ICC T20 World Game against New Zealand
Next Article
“If Tim Duncan is the greatest PF of all time why don’t more people have him on the Top 5 list?”: Former NBA champ Channing Frye expresses his curiosity regarding the Spurs legend’s legacy
NBA Latest Post
"I can't go back to scoring 30s or 40s! I didn't have time for anything but rehab in the offseason": Nets' James Harden explains why he cannot explode on scoring and help out Kevin Durant right now
“I can’t go back to scoring 30s or 40s! I didn’t have time for anything but rehab in the offseason”: Nets’ James Harden explains why he cannot explode on scoring and help out Kevin Durant right now

Nets’ superstar James Harden explains his low scoring nights, and how much he’d like to…