“Giannis Antetokounmpo babies Karl Anthony-Towns and dunks on him”: How the Bucks superstar channeled his inner Shaquille O’Neal to stuff it on the Timberwolves center

Giannis goes off against the Timberwolves and babies Karl Anthony Towns to the rim and dunks on him en route to dropping 30+ points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been lauded for being the most dominant force in the NBA since Shaquille O’Neal in the early 2000s. Well, after seeing the Milwaukee Bucks win 4 straight games against the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals, capped off with the ‘Greek Freak’ dropping 50 in Game 6, it’s safe to say that this statement is closer to the truth than it isn’t.

There has been some pushback on this take as many believe LeBron James when on the Miami Heat was more dominant as he would bully his way to the rim any time he felt like it. The difference is however, is that Giannis can raise up to dunk on anybody in the paint at practically any moment due to his enormous wingspan.

Debating whether 2012 LeBron was more dominant than 2021 Giannis is a problem for another day. For now, let’s see the reigning Finals MVP go off against the Timberwolves.

Giannis goes off against the Timberwolves.

With Anthony Edwards going into his sophomore year and more solid pieces being added to the Timberwolves, they have looked pretty good to start the season. Their defense on the interior however, isn’t going to reach an above average state with Karl Anthony Towns manning the helm.

Giannis seemed to abuse this and went at the rim for two monster dunks early in the game, with one of them being on top of KAT. He started his dribble from the charity stripe and simply bullied his way to the rack, leaving Towns helpless on defense.

Safe to say that the added confidence from being the reigning champions will most definitely make the Bucks a better and more formidable team to deal with going into the 2022 postseason.