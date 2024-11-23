“I Can’t Put No Cheese on My Turkey Sandwich?”: Shaquille O’Neal Freaks Out Over Alonzo Mourning’s Strict Diet Plan

Shaquille O’Neal has struggled with his physical fitness for years. Although he lost over 50 lbs in recent years, Shaq is still far behind the fitness level of someone like Alonzo Mourning. His former teammate recently made an appearance on The Big Podcast and shocked the big fella with his strict diet plan that helps him stay in great shape.

Zo revealed his diet on the podcast, hoping that the 52-year-old will take some inspiration for himself. He said that staying away from dairy, eating plant-based food, avoiding items that cause inflammation, and being properly hydrated might help Shaq.

Surprisingly, the big fella initially agreed to cut dairy from his diet. He said, “That’s too easy. That’s too easy because I don’t do a lot of milk.” It took him a few seconds to realize that cutting off dairy meant getting rid of cheese from his diet too. This turned out to be a deal breaker for the NBA legend.

Shaq said, “Hold on, I can’t put no cheese on my turkey sandwich? Come on, Zo.”

It turns out, the four-time NBA Champion can’t live without topping his sandwich with cheese or putting butter on rolls. Mourning suggested that he can try the plant-based butter and cheese if he wants, but it’s unlikely that Shaq will give it a try.

The interaction might not have been productive in a meaningful way, but it was certainly entertaining to watch. Shaq at one point offered to make a trade, he wanted to give up diary in exchange for sugar. This offer surprised Mourning even more as he pointed out how sugar is more harmful to the body.

Shaq looked defeated by the end of the conversation.

The Lakers legend wasn’t in good shape for the majority of his career. Shaq has boasted about burgers being his pre-game meal. He has also admitted to rubbing baby oil on his body to cheat the body fat exams while playing for Pat Riley in Miami. The idea was that the tong would slip off because of the oil and he’d save himself from embarrassment.

Shaq can learn a lot from Alonzo Mourning

While it’s understandable that Shaq still wants to hold onto his unhealthy diet practices for a few more years, it’s important for him to understand that he is 52 now. At this age, he must take his health more seriously and Zo can be the perfect example for him.

The seven-time All-Star has always been in great shape. His kidney transplant in 2003 made Zo even more serious about health and fitness. Since then, he has become an advocate for eating well, staying in shape, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and regularly seeing medical professionals for health checkups.

Shaq, who was over 400 lbs not too long ago should follow Zo’s footsteps in order to keep himself in better shape. Hopefully, he’ll make some necessary changes to his lifestyle after the recent conversation with his former teammate.