Shaquille O’Neal Pays Respect To Alonzo Mourning For His $37 Million Senior Citizen Centric Project

NBA stars build a lot of wealth throughout their playing career, and some continue to make significant money even after hanging up their boots. A lot of them also give back to the very society that made them so rich, as evidenced by Alonzo Mourning’s latest charitable project. Shaquille O’Neal saw what his ex-teammate did and showered him with some love on Instagram.

Advertisement

Mourning funded a $37 million construction project in Bradenton, Florida, for senior citizens looking for affordable places to call home. The rent there will start from just $322, which clearly shows that Zo and the other promoters don’t care about turning much of a profit.

Mourning spent the majority of his career with the Miami Heat and became one of their front-office executives post-retirement. Perhaps, it’s his way of showing how much he cares about people in the state of Florida.

The property will feature a cyber cafe, a fitness center, and a dog park, which, when combined with the rent, makes it an absolute steal. A brilliant initiative from the ex-NBA champ. And O’Neal made it a point to highlight the same.

Shaq reshared a post on his IG that spoke about Zo’s philanthropy. Although he didn’t write anything, it was clear that he was paying respect to Mourning, and rightly so. After all, if there’s anyone in the NBA family who knows a thing or two about giving away, it’s Shaq. Being one of the biggest stars in the league’s history, he has used his wealth to make those less privileged them him happier.

For instance, every Christmas, “Diesel” turns into Santa Claus—more specifically, “Shaq-a-Claus,” an alias he uses to give new toys and clothes to kids in need across the country. He started this back in the 1990s, when he was still a dominant on-court presence. He continues the tradition to this day, long after his playing days are over. Shaq also runs his own foundation, which focuses on providing opportunities and mentorship to at-risk youth.

During Mourning’s time with Shaq at Miami, he may have learned a thing or two from the big fella. They share a unique relationship, one that stemmed from a bitter rivalry during Shaq’s time at the Lakers. But eventually, they developed an everlasting bond, one that allowed them to celebrate winning an NBA title together as teammates in 2006.

Shaq once highlighted how he’s different from Mourning

The competitive fire that fuels the greatest players in NBA history often pushes them to keep tabs on their rivals, always looking for ways to gain an edge. Shaquille O’Neal and Alonzo Mourning were no different. Both were dominant big men, relentless in the paint and built to take over games. But there was one narrative Shaq couldn’t escape: Mourning was in better shape.

To the Lakers legend, that didn’t matter. What mattered was winning titles—and he did, at a time when Mourning, despite his sculpted physique and disciplined playstyle, hadn’t. In his memoir Shaq Uncut, he wrote: “Look at Alonzo Mourning. He is a machine. Really. I wouldn’t be surprised if we found out he was a robot. The guy was always in amazing shape. He always looked ten times better than me, but I used to kill him on the court, which tells you that body fat don’t mean s***.”

“It’s all about what’s in your heart and in your mind. Are you tough enough? Do you want it enough? You don’t need to be at 10 percent body fat for that.” So it’s safe to say Shaq never felt the need to skip the extra-large fries. In his mind, looks didn’t win games; dominance did.

Mourning, on the other hand, was laser-focused on his diet and workout regimen, treating his body like a temple. But when it came to their head-to-head battles, Shaq led 13–3. So… was the Big Diesel right all along? Or did that mindset only work because he was Shaq?