"I can't wait to go home and lay in my bed... I don't even know if I'm hungry enough to eat.": Knicks' Julius Randle opens up after a thrilling Double OT win over the Celtics in the Season Opener

Knicks’ star Julius Randle expresses the fatigue as they beat the Celtics in a Double OT Thriller to start the season

Today is a busy day to be an NBA fan. After two games to kick off the season yesterday, there are 11 games taking place today. 22 teams competing, to start their season with a win. To start their season, the Boston Celtics went to the Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks.

No one had expected the game to go this way, when it started. The Knicks won the game 138-134, in after a Double over-time thriller.

Also Read: “Russell Westbrook is damn good but he’s a role player”: Shaquille O’Neal makes a controversial statement about the LA Lakers’ new signing

Julius Randle recorded 35 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists. Evan Fournier scored 32 points and grabbed 6 rebounds. As for the Celtics, Jaylen Brown scored a career-high 46 points and 9 rebounds. Jayson Tatum went 7/30 from the field and recorded 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Julius Randle stuffs the stat sheet, and the @nyknicks come up clutch in 2OT against Boston! #KiaTipOff21 Evan Fournier: 32 PTS, 6 3PM, 4 STL

Jaylen Brown: 46 PTS (career high) pic.twitter.com/ZIRgc0LqCs — NBA (@NBA) October 21, 2021

“I don’t even know if I’m hungry enough to eat”: Julius Randle

The first few games to begin a season are always where the players look to shed off their rust and get back into a rhythm. After a few months of no basketball action, it is hard to expect the players to be in perfect conditioning.

The Knicks and the Celtics felt the heat, as their season opener went to Double OT. Almost all the players looked like they were running on fumes, and just wanted to get out of there.

After the game, Julius Randle was stopped for an on-court interview. The reporter asked Randle, “You guys look like you were running on fumes. How tired are you right now?”

Randle replied and said,

“I can’t wait to go home and lay in bed right now… I don’t even know if I’m hungry enough to eat. I’m so tired, I don’t even know what I played.”

“I don’t even know if I’m hungry enough to eat.” 2OT has @J30_RANDLE and the Knicks worn out 😅 pic.twitter.com/rQxPpNWZ71 — ESPN (@espn) October 21, 2021

Also Read: “No way anybody gone to be able to get out the bed tomorrow!”: LeBron James was enthralled by Celtics-Knicks Madison Square Garden season opener that went to 2OT

Both the Knicks and Celtics would take it easy tomorrow, as they have to gear up day after for their next games.