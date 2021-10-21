“No way anybody gone to be able to get out the bed tomorrow!”: LeBron James was enthralled by Celtics-Knicks Madison Square Garden season opener that went to 2OT

King James gives his verdict on the thriller between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks, calling it wild. The match at the garden went into a double-overtime, with the home team emerging victorious.

There couldn’t have been a better starting to the 2021-22 NBA season than the contest between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at MSG. The match had a nail-biting finish with some incredible individual performances from both teams.

The match went into a double-overtime. However, the Knicks emerged winners 138-134. Evan Fournier and Julius Randle had 32-points and 35-points, respectively. Despite losing, the Celtics witnessed a historic performance from Jaylen Brown.

Jaylen Brown had a 46-point performance, shooting an incredible 57.1% from the 3-point line. However, his teammates, especially Jayson Tatum, struggled from the field. The two-time All-Star was 7-for-30 overall from the field.

Also read: “Lakers are 0-7 since they traded Kyle Kuzma”: Former LeBron James teammate shares a damning Instagram story trolling the Lakers faithful.

The thriller at the garden had LeBron James’ attention, who tweeted about it. The Lakers superstar hilariously remarked the double-overtime would result in everyone having a late morning.

LeBron James was mesmerized by the show put up at the MSG.

The season opener for both Celtics and Knicks had every basketball fan’s eyed glued to the screen, with the match going down to the wire. The double-overtime had players fatigued. One could see both teams struggle to make open shots at the end of it.

The match kept four-time NBA champion LeBron James awake as well. The superstar couldn’t hide his excitement about witnessing something great reacting on Twitter.

“This game is wild!! The garden rocking! No way anybody gone be able to get out the bed tomorrow though! Lol. Burnt, toast.”

This game is wild!! The garden rocking! No way anybody gone be able to get out the bed tomorrow though! Lol. Burnt 🥵 toast — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 21, 2021

James empathized with the players on both teams, who suffered a burnout owing to the high octane battle. The match will go down in the history books as one of the best season openers of all time.

Also read: “LeBron James looked in great shape during last night’s season opener against the Warriors”: Damian Lillard compliments the 36-year old’s fitness levels

Derrick Rose, who struggled in his shooting during the night, made up during the clutch with a layup, giving the Knicks a lead. The Celtics’ new coach Ime Udoka had quite the debut in his new job.