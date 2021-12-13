“I could fight Lonzo or LaMelo Ball…is Ricky Rubio still in the league?”: Gilbert Arenas and Josiah Johnson have a hilarious exchange while discussing an NBA star’s mentality during a potential in-game fight

Gilbert Arenas joked about fighting either Lonzo or LaMelo Ball before hinting that Ricky Rubio might be another candidate for the same.

The former Wizards star and 28 ppg has transitioned into one of NBA media’s most candid and entertaining voices. While Gilbert Arenas isn’t always on point with his data, his feel for the game and his understanding mean that he dissects the league quite well.

Having played for such a long while in the league, Arenas also has exclusive insider knowledge. He knows certain stuff about guys and their tendencies as an opponent which the average analyst would forget.

In addition, he’s always up for a moment of hilarity. His commitment to practical jokes is such that he even got suspended along with Javaris Crittenton for bringing guns into the Wizards locker room during his playing days!

He is currently the expert on the No Chill Podcast hosted Josiah Johnson.

Gilbert Arenas jokes about fighting Lonzo or LaMelo Ball, then quickly retracts his words

No Chill Gil was then asked by host Josiah Johnson to pick a player whom he could fight in the arena during a game with no threat of suspensions or fines. Gilbert, as always was witty while being pragmatic.

Arenas clarified first of all that he’d never fight with any guy bigger or stronger than him. This meant that for the 6’4″ Gilbert, most of the NBA is off fight limits:

“If you play the shooting guard and up, off limits, alright? And then when we come to these point guards, it really depends. You know I could fight one of the Ball brothers.”

At that point, Josiah reminded Gil about one LaVar Ball, which definitely made the former Wizards star change his tune!

“You know what, I won’t fight the Ball brothers because they come in threes, plus they got pops. And he looks like he will punch. So we’ll go ahead and scratch them off. I’ll go with….is Ricky Rubio still in the league?”

