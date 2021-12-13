Basketball

“You can’t just be a great on-ball or weak-side defender, you have to put all that together!”: Draymond Green argues with perfect logic why he’s the GOAT defender, citing how casuals misinterpret NBA-level defense

"You can't just be a great on-ball or weak-side defender, you have to put all that together!": Draymond Green argues with perfect logic why he's the GOAT defender, citing how casuals misinterpret NBA-level defense
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
“You can't build around Cade Cunningham”: Dave Bing believes the Pistons rookie's ceiling is that of a fringe All-Star
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"You can't just be a great on-ball or weak-side defender, you have to put all that together!": Draymond Green argues with perfect logic why he's the GOAT defender, citing how casuals misinterpret NBA-level defense
“You can’t just be a great on-ball or weak-side defender, you have to put all that together!”: Draymond Green argues with perfect logic why he’s the GOAT defender, citing how casuals misinterpret NBA-level defense

Draymond Green spelled out what makes the Warriors legend his generation’s most important, most capable…