“You can’t just be a great on-ball or weak-side defender, you have to put all that together!”: Draymond Green argues with perfect logic why he’s the GOAT defender, citing how casuals misinterpret NBA-level defense

Draymond Green spelled out what makes the Warriors legend his generation’s most important, most capable defender in the NBA.

Draymond Green, Rudy Gobert and Kawhi Leonard are head and shoulders above every other defender to play this past decade. Kawhi is the best perimeter specialist, Rudy is the best paint specialist and Draymond is the most versatile.

While there isn’t really a defensive situation you can put any of the 3 in where they’re truly disadvantaged, one of Draymond’s great strengths is his ability to be his team’s vocal defensive anchor on top of playing his own role.

This leadership role that he took up for the Warriors was what gave them the bread and butter of a dynasty team. It is Draymond who plays the unspectacular but equally important defensive quarterback role for the Dubs.

Also Read – You can’t build around Cade Cunningham! Dave Bing believes the Pistons rookie’s ceiling is that of a fringe All-Star.

Draymond Green succinctly breaks down his own GOAT defender case

The 2016-17 NBA Defensive Player of the Year spoke to Dennis 3D Scott of NBA TV recently. 3D asked Dray to elaborate his reasons for citing himself as the GOAT defender, and Dray obliged:

“When people think like ‘Oh man, this guy’s a great defender!’ or ‘That guy’s a great defender!’, your first thought is ‘Well, he was guarding his guy 1-on-1. How did you stop him?’ And defense is so much more than that.”

“If you watch a game offensively, and you see a guy who always scores the ball. He only shoots the ball, he doesn’t give it to anybody else on the floor, he doesn’t do anything else on the offensive end, except shoot the ball every time. You’re gonna have a problem with that!”

“It’s the same thing defensively. You can’t just be a great on-ball defender. You can’t just be a great weakside defender, you have to put all of those things together. And when you’re looking at the defensive end, I think I put all of those things together better than anybody else.”

.@Money23Green breaks down why he’s the best defensive player in the history of the game to @Dennis3DScott 🗣 See Dray in action tonight on @nbatv as the Warriors take on the Pacers 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zEMyBeZmNo — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) December 13, 2021

Also Read – What is wrong with you LeGoggles? LeBron James responds to Kevin Durant asking him about the goggles incident in the game against Orlando Magic.