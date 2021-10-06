“I damn near felt like I had a season off”: Montrezl Harrell throws shade at LA Lakers over his playing time.

Former Laker center Montrezl Harrell recently revealed was not happy with how his talents were utilized during his tenure as a Laker.

Montrezl Harrell’s short-lived run with the Lakers was not a memorable one, for both the parties involved.

There was a lot of hype surrounding his arrival when he moved from the neighbouring Clippers. He was on the back of a Sixth Man of the Year Award season. The Center was under the assumption that he would play a major role in a potential championship run.

However, by the end of the season, he was completely out of the rotation. As a result, the Lakers were to ready to ship him off, which they eventually did in the Westbrook-Wizards deal.

We know Montrezl Harrell as an energy guy and someone who is very vocal on the floor. So, it should be no surprise when he was vocal on, he felt about the lack of minutes last year.

Montrezl Harrell opens up about his lack of playing time as a Laker.

Now in Washington, Harrell recently opened up about his stint as a Laker, taking a shot on how they employed his talents on the court in a chat with the media.

Montrezl Harrell on how he views his opportunity with the Wizards: “I didn’t really get to be utilized how I wanted to be last year. I damn near felt like I had a season off.” — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) October 6, 2021

The former Sixth Man of the Year goes on to say –

“I didn’t really get to be utilized how I wanted to be last year. I damn near felt like I had a season off.”

Ouch, that was harsh.

To be fair, in his single season with the Lakers, Harrell averaged 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. This is a far cry from his performance with the Clippers, which saw him score over 18 points per game.

The icing on the cake was his absence in the playoffs. Harrell featured in only four games in the playoffs last year. To top it off, he did not play in games 2 and 3 against the Suns in favour of Marc Gasol and Andre Drummond. Coincidentally, both of them are also part of the Lakers this year.

He should be a huge piece of their rotation on a nightly basis. It was clear he wasn’t happy last year. Harrell had every right to take a shot at the Lakers because the 27-year-old is a proven player in this league.

To say he had a year off is a bit of a stretch. Nevertheless, let us all hope he can revive his career with the Washington Wizards and return to being one of the best sixth men in the league.

