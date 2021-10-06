“Bronny James, how are you 17 my baby boy!”: LeBron James wishes his eldest son a happy 17th birthday ahead of his junior year for Sierra Canyon HS

Bronny James turned 17 today, entering his junior year of high school, and LeBron James takes a moment to look back at his growth.

Bronny was born to Savannah James and LeBron in October 2004. This was at a time when LeBron was en route to his first All-Star, All-NBA season. So we can say with alacrity that Bronny’s arrival into the world changed his fortunes for the better.

As Bronny got older, he saw his dad evolve from a young prospect into a hated superteam supervillain. But before he reached the age of 10, LeBron James had already re-signed in Cleveland.

His own journey, on the other hand, must seem staggeringly fast for a parent who’s spent all his life playing professionally.

Also Read – “LeBron James colors the books he reads, it’s super weird”: Richard Jefferson ends Lakers superstar’s reading career with brutal roast in recent podcast appearance.

LeBron James wishes Bronny James a happy 17th birthday on Instagram

LeBron James wrote up a typical suburban-mom template post to wish Bronny James for his 17th birthday. The Akron Hammer captioned a nice picture with his son as follows:

“They is insane man!!! 17!! 17!! What In the hell is going on. How are you 17?? My baby boy! Ight enough of soft. Proud of you Young blood!”

“Watching you grow into the young man you are today makes me so happy and proud! Love you kid! Keep going up above and beyond! I’m right here guiding and watching!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames)

Bronny is among the top-ranked young players of his age in the nation today. Having recently turned 17, it seems that he still has a fair amount of growing up to do.

Also Read – “LaMelo Ball is going to be tough, love his game cause he’s skilled”: When Kevin Durant spoke highly of the future Michael Jordan ward way before his NBL days.

Bronny James is currently at a height of 6’4″ going by high school records. Having missed nearly his entire sophomore year of high school basketball with a meniscus tear, he’ll be looking to get back into the groove and cement his name as a top prospect this year.

We ardently hope that a fully fit Bronny is unleashed to the California basketball scene this year.