“LeBron James is the best passer in the league”: Skip Bayless gives in on the Lakers Superstar’s passing ability while taking shots at his performance

NBA released its General Managers’ survey recently and there many questionable choices

Recently NBA released its Annual GM survey for the 2021-22 season, on its website NBA.com.

It was pretty surprising in many aspects and not so surprising in a few. The face of the NBA for the last 18 years, LeBron James got zero votes for MVP.

This might not be the only category where those 30 General Managers would have made several basketball fans rise their eyebrows.

GMs were on point to vote LeBron the best passer and surprisingly Skip Bayless agrees

Luka Doncic was chosen over Giannis Antetokounmpo for the “best player to build around”, Damian Lillard was looked over in the “One shot to win the game” category which he should have won by a big margin, not to disrespect KD (who won it), but Dame has the most clutch shots in elimination games in recent years.

There were more of those questionable voting results like every year. But there were few categories where the GMs were not far off, they chose LeBron James as “the best passer”, “the best basketball IQ”, and “the most versatile player”.

And Skip Bayless agrees,

Skip is one of the biggest LeBron haters on the planet. The man wouldn’t sleep for nights if he didn’t ridicule the King. There’s no need for him to agree that the Lakers superstar is the best passer in the NBA.

LeBron James’ passing abilities are growing with age

LeBron throughout his career has been in constant comparison with Michael Jordan, whereas his game is much more like Magic Johnson (with more dominance).

Arguably the best floor-general of the game, LeBron’s career average for assists is 7.4 which is a good number for even a guard in the NBA. His assists numbers are getting higher with age, in the 2019-20 season, being the league leader in assists, he led the Lakers to the Championship averaging over 10 assists a game.

Maybe that’s why he even missed the “NBA’s best player at each position” category because the Lakers’ point-forward got votes for 3 different positions – Point Guard (7%), Small Forward (17%), and Power Forward (27%).