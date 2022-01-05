“I designed it just the way you like it, Kobe Bryant!”: When Snoop Dogg gifted Lakers star a very unique Pontiac as a retirement present in 2016

Snoop Dogg, a huge Lakers fan, gifted Kobe Bryant a custom-made Pontiac convertible when the Black Mamba retired in 2016 after winning 5 championships.

Kobe Bryant was one of the most loyal players of his era. He lifted two championship trophies towards the end of the 00s without the help of Shaquille O’Neal. Mamba endured some of the toughest years in his career, but the thought of leaving the Lakers never crossed his mind.

He spent 20 years wearing purple and gold. After his tragic death, he became the first player in NBA history to have 2 jerseys retired. He is one of the greatest players not only in Lakers franchise history but in the NBA. Many young players try to model their game around him. He’s had a lasting impact on Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, and several others who trained with him.

Also Read: “LeBron James really pulled off a Kobe Bryant against the Kings!”: Fans cringe as officials make egregious decision in favor of Lakers despite basic logic pointing other way

Kobe Bryant did not look too excited about riding around the city in that car

After an illustrious career in which he amassed multiple individual accolades and titles, Kobe decided to retire in 2016. He received applause and MVP chants everywhere he went during his retirement tour. He topped it off by scoring 60 points in his final game to become the oldest player in NBA history to do so.

Snoop Dogg gifting Kobe Bryant a custom Lakers Pontiac, after his NBA retirement in 2016

pic.twitter.com/Rm5VKM56FT — Kobe Bryant Lakers Murals (@kobemurals) January 4, 2022

When he retired, rapper Snoop Dogg gifted him a Pontiac Parisienne Convertible which was custom made. It had all the iconic players in Lakers’ history painted over it. The car was so designed, it would be evident to any passer-by that the driver is a huge Lakers fan. Snoop was visibly very anxious and excited at the same to give Kobe this car.

Bryant on the other hand did not look like he planned to take this around for a ride anytime soon. Snoop Dogg is a long-time Lakers fan. He is an LA native and watched Kobe lift up trophies back-to-back multiple times in the last two decades. He penned an emotional song to honor the 2x scoring champion after his tragic death.

Also Read:“I need to lower my expectations for this team!”: Atlanta Hawks GM Travis Schlenk makes shocking admission following humiliating loss to Damian Lillard-less Portland Trail Blazers despite Trae Young’s 56-point night