Basketball

“I designed it just the way you like it, Kobe Bryant!”: When Snoop Dogg gifted Lakers star a very unique Pontiac as a retirement present in 2016

"I designed it just the way you like it, Kobe Bryant!": When Snoop Dogg gifted Lakers star a very unique Pontiac as a retirement present in 2016
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
"The whole system needs to be improved": Mercedes boss Toto Wolff feels removing Michael Masi from his role as Race Director won't make much of a difference
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I designed it just the way you like it, Kobe Bryant!": When Snoop Dogg gifted Lakers star a very unique Pontiac as a retirement present in 2016
“I designed it just the way you like it, Kobe Bryant!”: When Snoop Dogg gifted Lakers star a very unique Pontiac as a retirement present in 2016

Snoop Dogg, a huge Lakers fan, gifted Kobe Bryant a custom-made Pontiac convertible when the…