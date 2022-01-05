“LeBron James really pulled off a Kobe Bryant against the Kings!”: Fans cringe as officials make egregious decision in favor of Lakers despite basic logic pointing other way

Kings fans look back to 2002 after officials make a very controversial decision LeBron James and Lakers’ way

How dare Mike Bibby’s face wander into the path of Kobe Bryant’s elbow?! That right there should be more than just a foul going the Lakers’ way!

Jokes aside, for those that don’t know what in the world we’re talking about here, this is in reference to the enthralling and evidently, controversial playoff series between LA and Sacramento.

There have been court case admissions by those who used to be on the officiating squad of the series about foul play favoring the Purple and Gold. Hell, the same parties have even claimed that if everything was called the right way, the series would have been won by the Kings in 6 games.

But hey! After the Lakers won this conference Finals matchup in 7, and then later the Finals to win the championship in 2002, all the controversy decidedly stayed in the past, never to be brought up again, right? Well…

These two teams recently played each other in a recent regular-season game. And here, after a Russell Westbrook free throw, a certain questionable decision was made by the officials.

And let’s just say, Kings fans will be having flashbacks of 2002 for a long, long time to come.

Decision made in favor of LeBron James and Lakers’ way shows egregious officiating against Kings

Before we start, we believe it’s best to show you the clip we’re referring to, here. And so, take a peak below, if you please.

If you were the official here, you’d have a pretty obvious call to make, right? Give the ball back to the Kings after resetting the clock to the proper time.

Instead, the officials decided to make this a jump ball, something that the Lakers won, before winning the game 114-122.

there are 2002 reasons why Kings fans shouldn’t be surprised by the officiating in LA. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 5, 2022

We may not be Kings fans. But, it’d be a lie if we said, we weren’t more confused than a homeless man under house arrest, right now.

