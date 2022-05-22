“I did a s**t job taking care of the basketball tonight, I gotta do better”: Jaylen Brown doesn’t have excuses for his 7 and Celtics’ 24 turnovers in the loss against Heat

Jaylen Brown might have been the best as well as the worst Celtics player on the court in Game 3, he accepts the fact and wants to do better.

The Boston Celtics had one of the worst games of their amazing 2022 Playoffs campaign when they hosted the Miami Heat for Game 3 on Saturday.

Having stolen a game away from home, that too in a terrific fashion, with a 127-102 win in Miami, C’s lost their first home game 109-103 at TD Garden while playing some poor basketball.

Jimmy Butler and Co found themselves 21 points up after the first quarter of the crucial away game, looking to get the home advantage back.

The @MiamiHEAT defense was suffocating in Game 3, picking off a Playoff franchise-record 19 steals! #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/uIqdaeyGUQ — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2022

Boston tried their best to make a comeback after that but had let too much in before they could close the flood gates. Although they didn’t lose a single quarter after the first one, they had too big of a mountain to climb because of their mistakes.

Jaylen Brown takes responsibility for the carless game by the Celtics as a team

Despite scoring a game-high 40-points, Brown had a plus-minus of ‘-6’ in the game because of his 7 turnovers, which was also a game-high and just 1 less than Miami’s team total of 8 TOs.

Boston turned the ball over 24 times as a team and Miami scored 33 points off those turnovers. That turned out to be the key difference for the latter’s victory, which ideally should have been a blowout.

Brown didn’t shy away from addressing the issue after the game when asked about how they would tackle the loss at home.

“Just be stronger,” Brown said. “Did a s—t job taking care of the basketball. But just being stronger. Driving, I’m going to keep being aggressive, keep getting to the basket, I’m going to keep doing what I do, but just be stronger when I get in there.”

🗣️ Jaylen Brown on committing 7 turnovers in Game 3pic.twitter.com/cmfK4sCv2f — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 22, 2022

He also had a thing or two to say about the officials.

“They let a lot of stuff go tonight,” he said. “Especially when I feel like I drive, and I get to the basket, I feel like it’s two hands on me all the time. I never get those hand-checking calls, but I don’t make excuses. We get better. I did a s—t job taking care of the basketball today. I’ve got to do better.”

Refs pretty much came off like they had an agenda against Miami to most on the internet and obviously the Heat Nation. And with a Celtics player calling out for bad officiating, the next game will be a big one for both, the Celtics and the match officials.