“Jayson Tatum went to Kyrie Irving for advice with a $6 million contract”: When Celtics’ star approached Uncle Drew for financial advice as a rookie

In 2017, Jayson Tatum was a young rookie with a lot of money to his name. Surprisingly, he chose Kyrie Irving to give him financial advice!

The Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum are on fire right now. The team finds itself in the Eastern Conference Finals facing a tough Miami Heat team.

It’s been a long journey to the top, but the men in green led by Tatum look poised to become one of the best teams in the league. They may perhaps become a dynasty in the years to come.

That being said, it is sometimes forgotten that Jayson was just a rookie five years ago, coming into the league with $6 million to his name. Entering what was a veteran Celtics team at the time!

The year is now 2022 and Tatum is one year removed from signing a huge five-year $163 million contract with the Boston Celtics. Time really does fly.

Jayson Tatum looked to Kyrie Irving for financial advice when he was on his $6 million rookie deal

As a rookie, Jayson Tatum signed a ‘rookie deal’ which saw him earn a total of $30 million in four years. In his first year, Tatum being a lottery pick would earn somewhere around $6 million.

Being a young superstar, he logically looked to his veterans for advice. At the time, that included Marcus Morris and Kyrie Irving, the two senior presences in the locker room.

This comes as quite a surprise. While Irving is a very adept businessman, his personality and style are significantly different from that of Tatum!

“Kyrie and Marcus Morris. Those are two guys I relied on a lot last year, about different a lot of different things. What to expect, finance, how did they pick an agent, basketball…just any questions I had, those were the two guys I’d always ask!”

Nevertheless, Jayson took his advice and learned from Kyrie’s lifestyle as well, understanding that it would take a while before he could replicate his former teammate, both financially and as a player.