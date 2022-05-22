“Bam Adebayo, you’re an All-Star, where are you?”: ESPN analyst Jay Williams expects the Heat big man to be aggressive on offensive end

ESPN analyst Jay Williams calls out Heat big man Bam Adebayo, questioning his All-Star status as Erik Spoelstra and his crew touch down Boston for Game Three of the ECF.

The Miami Heat failed to take advantage of being the first seed in the eastern conference, losing Game Two against the visiting Celtics, who had won in dominant fashion. Heat forward Jimmy Butler continued to be the sole offensive engine of his team.

With Kyle Lowry out since the first round of the playoffs, the likes of Max Strus, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro needed to step up in their respective roles. Unfortunately, this wasn’t the case as the Heat continued to rely on Jimmy Buckets.

In light of Game Two’s loss, one player that has been under the radar is big man Bam, who seems to have disappeared in this crucial time of the playoffs. An interesting fact here is that Bam is the only All-Star besides Butler on the team minus Lowry.

Also read: “Jimmy Butler originally wanted Bam Adebayo to invest $2.5 million into ‘Big Face’”: Heat big-man had to deny Butler’s original offer as it was too pricey

Recently, former NCAA champion and ESPN analyst Jay Williams pointed out Heat big man Bam’s lack of participation in Games One and Two of the ECF.

“Bam Adebayo needs to be more aggressive”: Jay Williams.

It was a rough start to the season for Bam undergoing a right thumb injury that ruled him out for 4-6 weeks. Nevertheless, the 6″9′ center would average a double-double this season, boasting 19.1 PPG and 10.1 RPG. However, there has been a dip in his stats come playoff time despite having the efficiency.

As the ECF heads to Boston, Williams had a special message for the 24-year-old Bam, who took a combined total of 10-FGA in both home games. The 2020 All-Star has averaged 8.0 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 1.5 APG, playing 33.1 MPG in the ECF.

“Bam Adebayo, you’re an All-Star. Where are you? What are we doing? …you took six shots. The game before that, you took four shots. You need your other All-Star to come to the damn party and to be aggressive.” – ESPN’s Jay Williams pic.twitter.com/NFXiyLp7vR — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) May 21, 2022

The Heat cannot blindly rely on Butler as their sole offensive weapon, especially against an elite defensive team like the Celtics. The Cs will attempt to throw its defensive prowess at Butler, thus exposing the weak offense of the Heat.

Also read: “I am gonna talk my sh*t to Jayson Tatum”: Bam Adebayo still raves about his block on Celtics superstar that left even Magic Johnson in awe

There is a lot of expectation from Bam, who signed a 5-year extension with the Heat last season.