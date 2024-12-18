“I Didn’t Know What to Say”: How Michael Jordan Left 23-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Speechless Upon First Meeting

Michael Jordan inspired a generation of kids who wanted to be basketball stars with his dominance on the court. However, his persona off it and tales of his legendary feats made him a transcendent athlete. He wasn’t an idol to only kids who played and watched basketball but to anyone with a dream. Michael Phelps is among those who fall in the latter category and was blown away when he saw his childhood hero in the flesh.

Advertisement

The legendary swimmer grew up a huge Jordan fan. Their first interaction happened in an unexpected setting. In 2012, the swimmer was a guest on Feherty Live and while filming, the Bulls icon, an avid golfer, walked onto the set. Phelps reminisced about the incident on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back show, saying,

“I was on a golf channel show in Chicago, 2012. I’m sitting there talking about golf, and all of a sudden he was through the door. I couldn’t say anything, I didn’t know what to say. Cat got my tongue. I had questions I wanted to ask. As a kid, I’m like, ‘If I ever meet him, I’m going to ask him these questions. It’s going to go like this, this, this, this.’ I got there and I couldn’t say anything.”

Michael Jordan smacked @TeamLou23 the first time they met @MichaelPhelps was left speechless when one GOAT met another GOAT Meeting MJ is memorable no matter the circumstances https://t.co/JspHWvcZzx pic.twitter.com/fCWD7U00S1 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 18, 2024



It takes something really special to leave the 23-time Olympic gold medalist speechless, like running into Michael Jordan. He lived his childhood dream of meeting the six-time NBA champion and it was as incredible as he thought it would be.

While Phelps saw Jordan as a mythical figure, the Bulls icon saw him as a world-class athlete, and it instantly flipped a switch in his head.

Jordan challenged Phelps to a golf match

When the five-time MVP learned that the legendary swimmer also plays golf frequently, he instantly demanded a duel. On Feherty Live, he challenged Phelps to a golf game and quipped he’d compete against him anywhere except a swimming pool. Jordan said,

“Anytime [Phelps’] ready, I’m ready. Except getting in the pool. I cannot swim, so I am not getting in the pool.”

Perhaps the 23-time gold medalist should have challenged the six-time NBA champion to a battle in the pool. Given how competitive he gets, it’s probable Jordan would have learned to swim and trained for the sole purpose of humbling the greatest swimmer to ever live.