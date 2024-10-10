Michael Phelps Expresses Gratitude as Coach Bob Bowman Highlights His Unique Swimming Feat

Olympic champion Michael Phelps recently thanked his longtime coach, Bob Bowman, for highlighting a unique feat in his illustrious swimming career. Bowman’s recognition serves as a reminder of the hard work and commitment that transformed the American into a swimming superstar.

The coach has mentored many students and has extensive experience in the professional swimming world. He stated in one of his most recent Instagram stories, “Nobody worked harder in the Olympic space than @m_phelps00”

Even though Phelps has received numerous accolades from the highest of orders, his coach’s statement left him with little choice but to offer gratitude. It has been a long time since the legend withdrew from competitive swimming, but he hasn’t forgotten the man who fueled his career.

“Thx @coach_bowman”

While there were other honors to highlight, Bowman chose one from an Instagram post by @swimmingstats that featured the most world records set in this century by male swimmers.

Phelps tops the list despite being away from the sport for so long. He holds 29 world records, all of which are in the LCM category (long course meters). His dominance in the category is further evidenced by the 66 gold medals he has earned in major championships.

His maiden world record was in the men’s 200-meter butterfly at the World Aquatics Championship in 2001. He clocked an impressive 1:54:58 and was only 15 years and nine months old when he achieved the feat. He was the youngest male athlete ever at the time.

His final four world records came at the 2009 World Aquatics Championship. He set the marks in the men’s 100-meter butterfly (49.82 seconds), 200-meter butterfly (1:51.51 minutes), 4 X 200-meter freestyle (6:58.55 minutes), and 4 X 100-meter medley (3:27.38 minutes). The former two were set by him individually while the latter two were team efforts.

Phelps’ prolific swimming career ended shortly after the Rio Olympics in 2016, but the accolades he received over his career make him the most successful Olympian of all time.