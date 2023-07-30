“I Didn’t Play With Shaquille O’Neal”: Tracy McGrady Responds to Being Bombarded By Hate For Comparing Himself to Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) is defended by Detroit Pistons shooting guard Tracy McGrady (1) during the game at The Palace. The Lakers defeated the Pistons 103-90. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Tracy McGrady has recently attracted much controversy after comparing his talent to that of Kobe Bryant. The Kobe fans were enraged by T-Mac’s comparison and bombarded the former Houston Rockets star with much criticism and polarizing comments. In response, T-Mac reacted by saying he was performing in his team without players like Shaquille O’Neal and Yao Ming. In a recent interview clip uploaded by Clutch Points, McGrady justified his talents and skills during his NBA playing career.

Fans might have forgotten how Kobe and T-Mac used to view each other as arch-rivals. A match between the Rockets and the Lakers was a show, with both stars going head-to-head.

Tracy McGrady says his talent level was on par with some of the great players of the league

Tracy McGrady believes his talents are on par with some of the best in the league at the time. McGrady challenged the likes of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal when he played against them in the league. Responding to the critics of his talent and skill, T-Mac reacted by saying:

“My talent level was definitely up with the great players that have played this game. I didn’t play with Shaq [Shaquille O’Neal]. I didn’t play with no LeBrons. Yao [Ming] was my best teammate and we couldn’t stay healthy.”

It’s true how T-Mac and Yao Ming formed an incredible duo during their time in Houston. In the 2007-08 season, the Rockets went on a 22-game winning streak, the second longest in the history of the NBA. During that time, Yao Ming was injured, meaning McGrady had solely led his teammates to a fifth seed in the Western Conference. However, in the first-round playoffs, the Utah Jazz eliminated the Rockets in six games, despite a 40-point performance by T-Mac in Game Six.

Kobe Bryant considered T-Mac as the toughest NBA player

During a 2019 interview on the ESPN show The Jump, Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady delved into different aspects of their careers and the bond they shared. Having started as rookies together and eventually ascending to legendary status in the game, both T-Mac and Kobe consistently pushed each other to excel.

According to Kobe Bryant, Tracy McGrady posed one of the most formidable challenges he ever encountered on the court. Throughout his career, McGrady consistently stood out among his peers, establishing himself as a tenacious defensive force.

Kobe held the belief that McGrady’s exceptional athleticism and skills could easily make him the most formidable player in the league.