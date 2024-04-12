NBA Legend ‘Predicts’ Victor Wembanyama and Joel Embiid’s ‘Success’ in the NBA

When Victor Wembanyama entered the league, everyone had high expectations from him. Now that his first season is about to be over for the Spurs, it’s fair to say that the 20-year-old has lived up to those expectations. As for his future in the league, NBA veteran Tracy McGrady believes that he will be a huge success. During a recent monologue on his Instagram account, T-Mac also talked about Joel Embiid and his chances of winning a Championship in the future.

McGrady said that these two are among his favorite players in the league right now and both of them are going to end up winning the NBA title. According to the 44-year-old, Wemby is with a great team that knows how to build Championship rosters and has won multiple titles in the past. Because of that and the talent that he has, T-Mac predicted that there’ll be multiple trophies in the French national’s cabinet. He said, “I think Wemby wins multiple. I think he wins multiple.”

As for Embiid and his chances of winning a championship, McGrady said that the competition in the league is very high. At the moment, there are several teams with multiple superstars on the roster. So even winning one Championship is a struggle for many. However, T-Mac is confident that the 2023 NBA MVP will win a title. He said, “You’re lucky to get one. So, I’m going Joel Embiid one.” It may sound unfair to Embiid’s fans, but T-Mac has a point. Wemby still has his entire career ahead of him whereas the 76ers star is 30 years old.

Victor Wembanyama’s rookie season

The 7’4 French man is seen as an alien in the league, towering above everyone on the court. Since day one, he had the pressure on his shoulders because his rookie season hype was being compared to that of LeBron James, when he entered the league. Even though the Spurs have had a terrible season with a 20-60 record, sitting at the bottom of the table, Wembanyama has made a phenomenal start in what looks like a promising NBA career ahead.

In the 70 games that he has played this season so far, he is averaging 21.3 points, with 10.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 3.6 steals per game. He is shooting an impressive 46.5% from the field, 79.7% from the free throw line, and 32.2% from the three-point line. Wemby is also leading the Spurs in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks. These numbers are enough to prove that he is going to be the Rookie of the Year this season.