“I didn’t see any foul, but I’ll believe you, Michael Jordan!”: When the Bulls legend was easily able to convince the official of calling a foul on the other team

Michael Jordan once convinced an official there was a foul committed on him despite him not seeing the contact

When it comes to the basketball world, Michael Jordan’s aura can be described as nothing less than godly.

Most NBA players of this, and the previous generation grew up idolizing His Airness, and why wouldn’t they? Even during just his playing days, it was pretty clear that he was the greatest player of all time. Add to that his array of flashy playstyle, incredible athleticism, and overall skill, and well, let’s just say you have an icon.

While his star power was obviously at its peak during his Bulls days, it didn’t seem to diminish much when he was with the Washington Wizards. And to that, you might say, ‘well, how are you so sure about that?!’

And our response? Let us tell you a little anecdote from his Wizards days.

Even after his prime, Michael Jordan had such a grand aura, even a referee gave him a foul despite not seeing it

You read that absolutely right.

Today, it’s unthinkable for the referees to collaborate with the players on anything. They only follow what their eyes and mind tell them. And if a player tries to convince them for too long, they’d simply be issued a technical.

Back in the day though, it seems the officials paid more heed to what players used to say to them about a given play. Or at least, they paid a lot more heed to Michael Jordan on these matters.

Take a look at the tweet below.

“I didn’t see 2 hands on it, Michael… but I’ll believe you”

Is it just us, or does the official almost sound like a fanboy of the guy?

Then again, we don’t blame him. He was face-to-face with Michael Jordan after all. Heck, we’d probably offer up our whole house to have even a short conversation with him. And we doubt there are many who wouldn’t do the same.

