“Stephen Curry really shrieked like a sheep during his postgame interview!”: The GSW MVP and NBA Twitter burst out laughing as a user edits Curry’s scream with that of a sheep

Stephen Curry was a little too excited after hitting his first game-winning buzzer-beater against the Rockets, that he hilariously shrieked during his postgame interview.

For the majority of his career, Stephen Curry was criticized by his haters for never hitting a game-winning buzzer-beater. Yesterday night, the 2-time MVP managed to shut those narratives up by knocking down a long mid-range shot at the buzzer, helping GSW defeat the Rockets 105-103.

As soon as the shot sunk in, Chase Center erupted. The fans couldn’t stop their cheering, Steph and the Warriors were running around the court in absolute joy.

STEPH FOR THE WIN!!!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/CF5BWeUkwT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 22, 2022

In the postgame interview, The Baby-Faced Assassin couldn’t have been more excited for himself shooting his first-ever buzzer-beater game-winning shot. Before letting out a hilarious shriek, the sharpshooter said:

“It’s about time I made one! That’s my first one”

Lmaoo Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/3Udu8uH6mA — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 22, 2022

Also Read: The NBA superstar’s relationship with Gloria James signifies the mother-son bond

Stephen Curry bursts out laughing as a user edits his shriek to a screaming sheep

Twitteratis went crazy making memes over Curry’s postgame shriek. However, one edit managed to get Steph to laugh.

😂😂🐑 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 22, 2022

I cant believe this app is free 😂😂 https://t.co/oGci87TrWg — simba 🇧🇷 (@gxdlxix) January 22, 2022

Also Read: Bill Simmons names 40 players better than the Sixers’ All-Star who won’t be traded in exchange for him

Stephen Curry is known for being animated on the court as well as off the court. It genuinely is heartening to watch the future Hall-Of-Famer do crazy things with a huge smile on his face.