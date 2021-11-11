“I didn’t see one tear man, knock it off!!”: LeBron James shows no sympathy towards Kyle Rittenhouse, a man convicted of murdering multiple people

LeBron James takes to Twitter to say that he didn’t see a single tear on Kyle Rittenhouse’s face during his murder trial.

LeBron James has always prided himself as being quite the ‘woke’ athlete during his time in the NBA. He condemned the shooting and subsequent killing of several African American people at the hands of the police in the United States such as George Floydd and Breonna Taylor. Jacob Blake, though he was not killed, does suffer from paralysis from the waist down

The unjust shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin led to the Milwaukee Bucks boycotting games in the NBA Bubble last year, leading to other teams following suit. Games would resume eventually but not without several discussions amongst important figures within the NBPA like LeBron James, Chris Paul, and CJ McCollum.

Outside of the NBA, civil unrest was at an all time high following the shooting of Jacob Blake. This led to protesters taking to the streets to vandalize and severely harm businesses.

LeBron James shows no sympathy to Kyle Rittenhouse.

Kyle Rittenhouse took it upon himself to ‘protect’ these businesses from being burned down and patrolled the streets with an AR-15 rifle. Due to several scuffles with locals who tried to disarm him, he would go on to kill two people; Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum. He would also injure Gaige Grosskruetz in the bicep.

Now, Rittenhouse is on trial for the two murders he committed, with his defense lawyers claiming he shot his rifle in self-defense and nothing more. During the trial, Kyle can be seen ‘breaking down’ while explaining the events that took place that day. LeBron James however, doesn’t believe the 18-year-old shed a single tear.

“What tears?? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court,” said LeBron James.

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

If we didn’t know where James aligned himself in this situation before this trial, we sure do now.