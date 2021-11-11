“How could the Heat be a favorite over the Lakers at Staples, when even without LeBron James, they have 4 Hall of Famers?!”: Skip Bayless rips apart Russell Westbrook for the Lakers’ poor rating at home

FS1 Analyst Skip Bayless attacks Russell Westbrook for the Lakers being the underdogs at home against the Miami Heat

The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Miami Heat tonight and would be challenged to their potential. The Lakers, coming off an OT win over the Hornets, would be high on their team confidence. However, entering the game, the Miami Heat are the favorites to win tonight, with a +4.5

Also Read: “I don’t think Nikola Jokic is a bad guy, I love him as a person”: Udonis Haslem addresses the recent altercation between the Joker and Heat teammate Markieff Morris

The Heat have been incredible this season, and boast a 7-3 record to show for the same. The Heat have a strong core of Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro has been incredible off the bench. Their team chemistry is off the charts right now. The Lakers, on the other hand, have been struggling to find a rhythm this season. Despite their solid lineup, they have struggled, especially when LeBron James does not play. Skip Bayless talked about the same while ripping apart Russell Westbrook.

Skip Bayless targets Russell Westbrook, blames him for the Lakers’ troubles

Entering the season, the Los Angeles Lakers were among the 2 teams favored to win it all. However, they haven’t performed to their standards, and 6-5 to start the season. It does not help that LeBron James is out due to an abdominal strain.

Tonight, before the game, the odds were stacked in the Heat’s favor, by a huge margin, to win the game. Despite having big names like Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony, and more, the Lakers are the underdogs at home tonight.

QUESTION: How can the Heat by a 4.5-point favorite at Staples tonight when, even without LeBron, the Lakers have four Hall of Famers? FOUR MORE! AD, top 5 player. Melo, NBA’s hottest shooter. Dwight, still a force. BUT … I guess all this is canceled by Westbrick. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 11, 2021

Also Read: “I was as great a player as Michael Jordan”: Scottie Pippen puts himself on the same pedestal as MJ, adding the only reason is one player can take home the MVP

The Lakers would hope to get to some sort of rhythm and get some wins.