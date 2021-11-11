“LeBron James is crying about Alex Caruso right now!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Bulls star combines with his teammates for an incredible play against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks

Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball, and Zach LaVine flex their muscles in an incredible play for the Bulls in their win against the Mavericks

Okay, so who was it again, that said the Chicago Bulls would have no defense?

So far this season, the team has gone 8-3, playing some very good defense in almost all of their games. And in their most recent victory, that side of them was on display once again.

Coming into this game, both Dallas and Chicago were 7-3, looking for win number 8. Both teams had very different starts to the season, with the Mavericks clearly struggling during their first few games. However, the team did improve exponentially in the last few games, making many expect that this would be a very close game.

When the match started though, it wasn’t quite the same story. And one play specifically captured it all perfectly.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: Announcers for Trae Young and the Hawks hilariously get salty as the Warriors superstar shores up his incredible performance against them

Alex Caruso comes up with an incredible steal which transitions into an incredible possession for the Bulls

This game was only ever close in the first quarter, where Dallas outscored Chicago, 33 to 32. However, after that, it seems the Bulls just decided to dominate them. And dominate, they did.

They took over in the second quarter, outscoring the opposition 29-24, before pushing things even further in the third, scoring 34 to the Mavericks’ 26. And by that point, the game was theirs.

Simply put, they were in the driving seat for almost the whole game. And no play captured that better, than this one. Peep the tweet below.

We won’t lie, this really is a thing of beauty. And it seems that we aren’t the only ones who think that way.

Lonzo to lavine😩 — Lamar Betta (@PjTruzzz) November 11, 2021

The steal, the pass, the dunk, Zach talking his shit to the refs. Best sequence I’ve ever seen — Nate Godlewski (@n2thenate) November 11, 2021

During the last offseason, and even during the early parts of this season, Bulls fans made some tall claims about this team. The most popular opinion throughout this time was that this team would make the Conference Finals.

At the time, most of us laughed it off. But, the way things are going, the question only continues to grow louder.

Can this team really do it?

Also Read: Skip Bayless rips apart Russell Westbrook for the Lakers’ poor rating at home