Basketball

“I do things better than Larry Bird, If you give me Parish, McHale, and DJ imma be alright”: Dan Patrick coaxes Charles Barkley on his comparisons with Celtics legend

"I do things better than Larry Bird, If you give me Parish, McHale, and DJ imma be alright": Dan Patrick coaxes Charles Barkley on his comparisons with Celtics legend
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Is Mitch Marsh playing today: Will Mitch Marsh play DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match? Is Mitch Marsh Covid positive?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I do things better than Larry Bird, If you give me Parish, McHale, and DJ imma be alright": Dan Patrick coaxes Charles Barkley on his comparisons with Celtics legend
“I do things better than Larry Bird, If you give me Parish, McHale, and DJ imma be alright”: Dan Patrick coaxes Charles Barkley on his comparisons with Celtics legend

Veteran radio personality and NBA analyst Dan Patrick put Charles Barkley in a fix when…