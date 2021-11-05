“I don’t care if you’re George Washington or Jesus, Michael Jordan can’t beat me one-on-one”: When Lavar Ball made the outlandish claim that he can beat Michael Jordan in a 1v1 contest

Big Baller Brand founder LaVar Ball once went on air to reaffirm that Michael Jordan doesn’t stand a chance against him in a 1v1 matchup.

LaVar Ball is a very well-known figure in the basketball world. He is now the father of three basketball stars, two of them of who are in the NBA. The 54-year-old and his Ball family rose to prominence with the TV show ‘Ball In The Family’. As a result, they became household names in basketball quickly.

LaVar Ball is very outspoken, who is willing to take a stand and express his opinion no matter how controversial. For example, he said his son Lonzo Ball, who was in college at the time, could replace Stephen Curry on the Warriors and make them better.

One of his outlandish opinions was that he could beat Michael Jordan in his prime. Check out this old clip of Lavar saying he would beat MJ:

When Lavar had this take, it sent fans into an absolute fit and made all the famous sports networks throughout the nation. That was exactly want Lavar wanted. He was a marketing genius.

Recently, he made an appearance on the 95.7 The Game Radio and reaffirmed the same statement. The 54-year-old goes on to say –

“There’s no way he can beat me one-on-one. I was 6-foot-6, 270 [pounds], and benching 500 pounds. One-on-one? You’re going to need some help… I don’t care if you’re George Washington or Jesus, you can’t beat me one-on-one.”

“I don’t think it’s gonna happen. And I think we know how it would turn out, to be honest…but I mean that is my pops and my boss, so I’m on both sides now.” LaMelo Ball on if we’ll see LaVar Ball and MIchael Jordan play 1-on-1 👀pic.twitter.com/MkghQZZMSs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 20, 2020

To call this outlandish is an understatement. Anyone in their right mind would disagree with Lavar Ball here. After all, we are talking about challenging the GOAT of basketball here. However, a 1v1 between Lavar and Michael Jordan is something any basketball fan would pay for.

LaVar Ball explains why son LaMelo Ball wasn’t drafted by Golden State Warriors

The recent radio where Lavar Ball made an appearance was based out of San Francisco. As a result, it only made sense for them to talk about the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors had the chance to pick him in the 2020 NBA draft with the second overall pick. Instead, they ended up going up with robust center James Wiseman, as they were lacking a dominant big man. LaVar Ball shared his thoughts on the matter and said the reason Warriors didn’t draft LaMelo Ball was because of head coach Steve Kerr –

“I knew that Melo wasn’t going to go to Golden State because Steve Kerr was the coach. He called me — I don’t know if he called me a Kardashian or my son, I don’t know what he said — but I called him the Milli Vanilli of coaching. That was not going to work.”

“How are you going to play for a guy who’s kind of mad at your dad? Now you gotta listen to him? I can see him saying, ‘I’m your employer, don’t listen to what your dad is saying.’ I can see that. That’s not going to let Melo play. You got to think about your coach and your father.”

The thought of having Steph Curry and LaMelo Ball as your backcourt is a scary sight for any team. As of now, it looks like the Warriors made the wrong decision, with LaMelo Ball poised to have a Hall-of-Fame level career.

Meanwhile, James Wiseman has been off the court due to his injuries. Moreover, when he has been on the court, he hasn’t been all that convincing. However, it is very early to claim James Wiseman as a ‘bust’. Nevertheless, we know for a fact that the Warriors will be regretting their pick now.

You can either love or hate LaVar Ball, there is no in-between. However, you got to give credit where it is due. Even he makes outlandish statements, he’s been a great father, helping his sons achieve their NBA dreams.