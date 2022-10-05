“LaMelo Ball Has the Best-looking Car in the NBA!”: Hornet Star’s Ferrari Goes Through Insane Custom Job Taking His Flashiness to a New Level

LaMelo Ball and being flashy go hand-in-hand, and this extends to accessories and cars even.

LaMelo Ball has been quite the flashy one for some time now.

Even during the ‘Ball in the Family’ TV show era, the man was clearly the flashiest, right from the hair on his head, down to the sneakers on his feet. And as you may have seen already, that hasn’t stopped with his signature line with Puma either.

The colorways are as bright as the lights have been on LaMelo since his Chino Hills days. The youngest Ball brother has definitely been the most successful Ball and is a true entertainer.

Also read: How LaMelo Ball has revolutionized an $889 billion industry in his first dabble

Never shying away from the attention, LaMelo’s persona and accessories have always been insanely stylish. And a recent addition to his car collection proves no different on that one.

What is special about LaMelo Ball’s new Ferrari?

Lamelo Ball’s Ferrari has a peculiar look to it. Ball had his Ferrari customized to have Hologram skin. This means that the shine associated with a hologram covers the car and it appears different across different angles.

Don’t believe it? Take a look for yourself, in the YouTube clip below.

Ball’s car grabbed headlines from the very moment it was spotted by this fan. However, in an interview with Taylor Rooks where she says it might be “the best car in the NBA”, Ball downplays the suggestion and compares the Ferrari to a Toyota instead. To Ball, it does the job and gets him where he needs to be.

If there was a measure for Ball’s success at a young age, this is it. To earn so much by the age of 21 and have the ultimate dream car for half of the world’s youth and to compare it to a Toyota!

Does LaMelo Ball have an elaborate car collection?

For someone who just needs cars to get the job done, LaMelo does have a considerably swanky car collection. Ball boasts a fleet that has featured a Lamborghini Urus, a Ferrari F8 Tributo, and a Rolls Royce Cullinan among others.

Between these three cars alone, the youngest of the Ball brothers has spent around $1.25 million. For a 4th year NBA pro with Big Baller Brand and Puma sponsorships and signature shoes, that is just a drop in the ocean.

With a car collection as swanky as his game, Ball has definitely announced himself as a fashionista to watch out for in the league. League fits MVP status must be an honor in sight for the NBA All-star as well.

Also read: Is LaMelo Ball releasing another Rick and Morty colorway? MB.02 sneak peaks reveal a lot