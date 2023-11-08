LaMelo Ball’s Father Gives a Rare Sneak Peak of His $5.73 Million 15,000 Square-Foot Estate

LaVar Ball was recently on Vlad TV once again, this time showing off his massive $5.73 million LA mansion. The ‘Big Baller’ loves to live big, and sure enough, his mansion is massive. As he explained to DJ Vlad, his mansion spans 15,000 square feet. The entire property measures up to approximately 3.5 acres of land. This is especially significant because, as per the father of LaMelo Ball, most properties in the area stretch over a significantly lower 1-2 acres. LaVar then explained that his property was made possible since it was built over two properties.

Advertisement

Speaking in further detail about his house, Ball talked about the number of bedrooms and bathrooms the property has.

“[This mansion has] 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms! So we ain’t gon ever be in no spot where you say, ‘Man, I gotta use the restroom'”

Advertisement

Revealing further parts of his mansion in Chino Hills, Ball showed off his ‘showpiece’ room – one that he said is always ‘covered in plastic in the hood.’ Ball detailed how he never let anyone sit on any sofa or chair since the premium pieces were made of suede. He also took DJ Vlad to a second room, which he called his ‘hundred thousand dollar room.’

His most expensive room in the house as per his admission, LaVar took DJ Vlad to an aesthetically pleasing room. The table in the room alone cost $25,000, while the cost to paint the room was $10,000. Explaining what the room meant to him, he said this.

“If I’m dying, and I finished eating, I want to be in this room.”

Ball also showed Vlad TV the view from his balcony, calling it the ‘Big Baller Oasis’. The view showed off his property’s many different facilities. They include a swimming pool, an indoor gym in development, an up-and-coming indoor basketball court, and with a golf putting course.

Advertisement

LaVar Ball may have paid a whole lot of money for his mansion, but he admittedly seems to be getting his money’s worth out of the whole thing. And whenever they do come home, so will his sons.

LaVar Ball’s sons: Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo Ball

LaVar Ball’s sons have been media sensations for what seems like forever now. Known as basketball prodigies from a very young age, all three sons vehemently pursue a career in the sport. To that extent, Lonzo and LaMelo Ball are already stars in the NBA, while LiAngelo continues to grow infinitely closer to entering the league.

LaVar Ball famously made his wealth off his three sons. Always boasting their talent and his pride in them, he got the world’s attention on them. And when the sons started to generate a massive fan following, his brand, ‘The Big Baller Brand,’ started to sell merchandise, sneakers, and even water at one point.

That said, while the brand did make quite a bit of money back in the day, things have steadily but surely calmed down since. However, with LaVar Ball’s marketing ability, it may not be long before the brand rises once again.