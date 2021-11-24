“I don’t care what ESPN, Fox Sports, NBA TV think!!”: Mikal Bridges and JJ Redick roast mainstream sports media after Phoenix Suns’ unbeaten November month goes under the radar

Much like the Miami Heat, Mikal Bridges and the Phoenix Suns are now overlooked not only by the NBA community but also by the media.

The team that reached last season’s Finals by rocking all the favorites of the Western Conference including the Lakers are not in consideration to make a deep playoff run.

Last season, the defending Champions Lakers barely qualified and needed the Playin tournament to get to their Playoffs series against the Suns. They were defeated by Chris Paul and Co in the first round.

Phoenix went on to make a run for the Finals. They even won two straight games against the favorites Milwaukee Bucks, but the Greek Freak took over then onwards. The Suns lost 4-straight games and the title to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. But that run is now overlooked as a one-off by the media like Heat’s run in the 2020 Finals.

Also Read: It’s life, I’m on my last leg here in the league! Rajon Rondo revisits the iconic Celtics-Lakers rivalry.

The Phoenix Suns did not win the Western Conference solely because of the injuries to the stars of the other teams like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Donovan Mitchell, and Jamal Murray.

They consistently improved their players and their roster throughout the regular season. And unlike Miami, they were a top-2 seed in Western Conference. The Utah Jazz, who took the top spot, were just 1 game above the Suns.

Despite being 2nd in the Conference 17 games in this season, the Suns are yet again being overlooked by mainstream sports media. The Suns are the hottest team in the league right now and have been for a while. Their 13-game win streak, however, remains in the shadows.

What makes it even crazier is that Deandre Ayton – their All-NBA caliber center – has been in and out of the lineup due to an injury.

Mikal Bridges destroys ESPN in front of JJ Redick

The former NBA player and ESPN’s new analyst JJ Redick on his YouTube podcast The Old Man and The Three invited Suns’ swingman Mikal Bridges.

JJ asked Mikal that how does the he feel about the treatment by the media after his team’s performance in the last season and their current form. To which Mikal responded by saying,

“ESPN, Fox Sports, NBA TV those moth*#fu**ers are they the one lacing up? Are they the ones playing against us? I don’t give a damn what they think.”

Mikal is having an outstanding season on both ends of the court. The 6’6″ forward is one of the best two-way players in the league. He’s also one of the most reliable shooters in the NBA. Bridges averages over 54% conversion on his field goals and 41% from the perimeter.

He further explained his point by saying nothing the media does affects how he and his team perform. He hilariously summed up his point by saying,

“I can’t walk on the court saying ‘hey dude try and guard me!! I rank 87th on ESPN’.”

Also read: Klay Thompson ramps up championship intensity to 100 for Steph Curry and co.

The Suns are favorites for a Conference Finals appearance again, if not the Finals. They’re not playing great to prove the doubters wrong, but because they are so good.