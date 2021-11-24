“I’m more motivated than ever!”: Warriors star Klay Thompson announces Golden State’s intentions to go all-in on an NBA championship this season

Video clips of Klay Thompson from scrimmages are putting the entire league on alert. He eyeing the championship this year and will settle for nothing less

The last time Klay Thompson played an NBA game, AD was still on the Pelicans, James Harden was playing in Houston, and Westbrook and PG were leading OKC. Yes, it’s been that long.

After 5 consecutive trips to the NBA finals, the Golden State Warriors experienced their toughest year in 2019. They lost both their splash bros to season-ending injuries and KD left for the Nets.

Although Steve Kerr questioned the legitimacy of reports on Klay’s return before 25th December, it is near. He has been cleared for 5-on-5 full contacts and is making excellent progress. He could be seen rocking the #77 jersey yesterday that Draymond Green got him as a prank. Klay is clearly taking NBA top 75 snub as motivation.

Klay Thompson is still wearing the No. 77 jersey at practice pic.twitter.com/6owEvViXMt — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) November 23, 2021

Also Read: “LaMelo Ball is going to be better than Luka Doncic!”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Hornets star sinks an insane half-court shot with absolute ease vs the Wizards

Klay Thompson wants to prove to himself that he is still one of the best players in the world

The 3x champion addressed the media on Tuesday and gave an update on his rehab and what he is aiming for once he returns. There’s no doubt in his mind that the present Warriors team is built for a championship. After watching them struggle for 2 years from the sidelines, Klay Thompson will finally get a chance to take some load off of Stephen Curry.

“I just want to go win again. I want to win a fourth ring and not being able to compete for the last two years I feel like I have a lot of pent up energy to go out there and prove, not anybody else, but to myself, I’m still one of the best.”

He said he is currently playing 4-minute quarters which will bump up to 5,6,7 and then eventually 12-minute quarters. Thompson is certain that he will make the jump to 12-minute quarters within a month and that’s when he will approach gameplay.

Klay is clearly hungry for the championship and so are the Warriors. Having their #2 option back on the starting lineup will make them serious contenders this season.

Klay Thompson: “I want a championship so bad. More than anything.” pic.twitter.com/DdJJQTH3DE — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) November 23, 2021

Golden State Warriors have a 15-2 record right now, the best in the NBA. The addition of Klay Thompson to this mix can make them a lot more dangerous than they already are.

Also Read: “Lil 4-for-7 Cam Thomas is gonna come in here and fabricate”: Kevin Durant hilariously puts the Nets rookie in his place after his outrageous claims about beating KD 1v1