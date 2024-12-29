“I Don’t Give a Damn, It Was Needed”: Draymond Green Talks About His NSFW Message to Buddy Hield vs Suns

Buddy Hield had a terrible outing against the Phoenix Suns yesterday. The 32-year-old was ineffective on both ends of the floor, which prompted some harsh words from Warriors veteran Draymond Green. When Green was asked about the things he said to Hield during the game, the four-time NBA Champion doubled down on his stance to set the record straight.

In the third quarter of the game, the Warriors broadcast picked up on what Green was saying to Hield. Green was heard yelling, “Wake the f**k up. Or go sit the f**k down.”

The veteran forward defended his words at the post-game presser, saying it was necessary for him to say what he said. The 34-year-old said, “I’ll say it right into the mic I don’t give a damn. It was needed.”

Hield is new to the Warriors setup, having joined the team in July of this year. So, in case he is still unaware of their brand of basketball, Green believes it’s his job to help him understand.

“Buddy hasn’t had the opportunity to play a bunch of meaningful basketball in this league. Guess what? It’s our job to make sure he understands what that means,” Green said. Even if his method doesn’t sit right with people, Green decided to keep it real with his teammate. The Warriors vet explained how playing “meaningful basketball” is the key to success for Golden State.

He said, “And if people don’t like it, so be it. That’s why they don’t have four championships and I do.”

If we take a look at Hield’s performance in the game, it becomes clear why Green was so frustrated with him. Hield spent nearly 15 minutes on the floor but ended up with zero points, rebounds, or blocks.

He only had one assist and a steal. Hield shot the ball seven times but couldn’t convert any of them into points. In a close game where the Warriors were trailing until the third quarter, Hield’s performance was a huge letdown.

They ended up turning things around in the fourth quarter and outscored the Suns 27 to 18 to win the game 109-105.