“I Don’t Have to Be Around That Idiot”: Charles Barkley Brutally Roasted Shaquille O’Neal During a Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes Golf Game

Charles Barkley, who is an analyst on Inside the NBA, roasted fellow analyst Shaquille O’Neal while NFL superstars competed in a golf game.

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal have to be the funniest duo on TV. The two are regularly seen together on the show Inside the NBA.

And though the show is about basketball, it has gained unbound popularity due to the entertaining banter between Shaq and Chuck. In fact, the best moments ever on Inside the NBA have to be where the two roast each other.

In one such case, though not on the iconic Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley took a dig at Shaq.

Charles Barkley called Shaquille O’Neal an idiot

In June of this year, Tom Brady teamed up with Aaron Rodgers for Capital One’s The Match. The two NFL superstars faced Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

The four quarterbacks faced each other in the exhibition and Brady and Rodgers won the game. Chuck, interestingly, was the commentator during the game.

Barkley while commentating claimed that the only reason Golf was fun because Shaq wasn’t there. He also called the Lakers legend an idiot.

Barkley: “That’s the one good thing about golf, I don’t have to be around that idiot”

Fellow commentators called out Chuck over his comments. They reminded him that it was a beautiful day and there was no need for him to bring Shaq into the midst.

Chuck responded by reminding them that it was a beautiful day because Shaquille O’Neal wasn’t present.

Shaq and Chuck are known to indulge in such banter

The dynamic the two share is like none other. The to and fro between them has become a signature for Inside the NBA.

To be fair to Diesel, he is not always on the receiving end of the roasting. Believe it or not, it is Chuck being roasted more often. During the All-Star game in February, both Chuck and O’Neal received the NBA 75th-anniversary jackets.

But O’Neal wasn’t too impressed by Chuck also being on the list. So, he taunted Chuck by claiming that NBA had given him the jacket out of sympathy.

Shaq got jokes for Chuck about #NBA75 🤣 pic.twitter.com/U5L0G8piAy — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 21, 2022

Hopefully, we’ll get to see a lot more years of this entertaining duo. Do you also like Shaq and Chuck’s banter?

