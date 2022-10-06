“Russell Westbrook Not Bricking Anymore, He’s Airing Now”: NBA Twitter Trolls the LAL Star for Airballing a Free Throw  

Russell Westbrook had a solid 12/6/3 preseason outing against the Suns, however, was trolled for the free throw he air-balled.

After having one of the worst performances of his career, Russell Westbrook aims to enter the 2022-2023 season with a vengeance. The former MVP had a disappointing 18.5/7.4/7.1 outing in the past campaign and was one of the major reasons why the Los Angeles Lakers failed to make an impactful run in the playoffs.

With less than two weeks remaining from opening night to tip-off, Russ seems to be prepared enough to help the Purple & Gold turn back to their glory days.

After an underwhelming performance against the Sacramento Kings, Mr. Triple Double bounced back with a pretty impressive display against the Phoenix Suns.

In the 21 minutes of game time, we witnessed the 9-time All-Star score 12 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, and dish out 3 assists. The 6-foot-3 slasher even knocked down a couple of shots from beyond the arc. He finished the game with a box plus-minus of +5.

NBA Twitter rips apart Russell Westbrook for his air-balled free throw

Despite putting on a solid outing, Russ was trolled on social media for the free throw he air-balled early in the game.

cant brick a shot if the ball dont touch the rim — King (@Infernosity3) October 6, 2022

Westbrook ain’t bricking anymore 😂🤣🤣🤣, he airing now 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/z5GCTJaDPC — AbdulGaniyu (@001Legendary) October 6, 2022

Nothin but net https://t.co/S55i30R0H6 — Frank Burton (@urvoiceisshakin) October 6, 2022

Controller died — PaceShowYo (@PaceShowYo) October 6, 2022

Oh man. He gon be in Indiana by the end of this week https://t.co/L3qN8Rwvh3 — Zoe Papi (@zoetoven) October 6, 2022

Some things never change https://t.co/dXXEgt741L — Eagles (4-0) (@Ambitxon) October 6, 2022

In Russ’ defense, he did make it up by knocking down an and-one from the three-point line a few plays later.

RUSS FOR THREE AND-ONE! 🎯 (live now on NBA TV) pic.twitter.com/veHMQHh4hO — NBA (@NBA) October 6, 2022

What next for Russell Westbrook?

All through the summer, there were a lot of speculations that Rob Pelinka and co. would trade away Westbrook to the Indiana Pacers in a deal involving the acquisition of Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.

Despite seeing him in action for merely two preseason games, it seems as if the 2-time scoring champ is on a mission to prove his haters wrong. As long as Russ is complementing LeBron and AD, we will continue to see him wear the Purple & Gold.

With the new season approaching in a matter of few days, it will be crucial for the former UCLA Bruin to start the season on a high note, in order to help the LA-based franchise witness success.

