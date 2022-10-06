Andre Iguodala Defends Jordan Poole and Draymond Green Amid News of a Heated Altercation

The NBA fraternity was taken aback when information of a heated altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green was unveiled.

The Golden State Warriors are one team in the league who aren’t often in the news for any spats between teammates. Of course, the famous Draymond Green-Kevin Durant altercation in recent history left everyone shocked.

However, apart from the fiasco that occurred during the 2018-2019 season, the San Francisco-based franchise is reputed for being a well-knit group. This is precisely why the entire NBA community was left in shock when reports revealed the details of a recent squabble between Green and Jordan Poole.

Also Read: Why Draymond Green Throw a Punch at Jordan Poole During Warriors Practice?

During a practice session, the Golden State teammates got into a heated scuffle. According to several reports, the former Defensive Player of the Year “forcefully struck” the young guard. After some more “pushing” and “shoving” the two needed to be separated.

Andre Iguodala takes it to Twitter to defend Draymond Green and Jordan Poole

As soon as the details of the fiasco were out in the open, NBA Twitter began questioning the 2022 champs’ chemistry. Coming to his teammates’ rescue, Andre Iguodala took it to Twitter, defending JP and Dray.

First, the 38-year-old spoke about JP3’s character. Requesting people not to “talk crazy” about the 6-foot-4 combo-guard, Iggy further wrote:

What we not gone do is talk crazy about my young fella JP… great character kid… miss me with all that other bs… straight from the “SOURCE” — andre (@andre) October 6, 2022

Later, Dre sent out a tweet for his “brother” Green.

And it’s family business with my bro @Money23Green too… — andre (@andre) October 6, 2022

This is extremely concerning if you are a GSW fan. With less than two weeks remaining for the 2022-2023 opening night to tip-off, we hope the GSW teammates are on the same page again. If not, it will be absolutely difficult for Stephen Curry and co. to defend their title.

Also Read: Draymond Green Places Jayson Tatum Among the Ranks of Michael Jordan and LeBron James in NBA GOAT Debate

“Draymond was apologetic in the aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole”: Sources

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Draymond was in fact apologetic for his shocking actions. The incident escalated after the team noticed a behavioral change in Poole as he potentially could sign a lucrative contract extension.

Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 6, 2022

A few other sources also stated that the 4-time NBA champ agreed that his emotions got the best of him, the led him to take the wrong steps.

Source: The situation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green had been building up. There was a lot of chatter which led to that altercation. Draymond Green apologized to the team. Feels that as a leader, he let his emotions get the best of him, in turn letting the team down. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) October 6, 2022

After the incident took place, the Warriors reportedly paused the practice, however, JP was seen getting some shots up and laughing after the session.

Two sources have confirmed with me the altercation between Draymond Green & Jordan Poole. I watched Jordan Poole get up shots today after practice. Seemed in good spirits, even was laughing. PBJ and Lester Quinones were the only other guys on the court at the time I shot this. pic.twitter.com/FtxYo5XgH6 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) October 6, 2022

It remains to be seen how the Dusb front office deals with the whole situation, considering how important DG is, and how Poole’s extension is due as well.

Also Read: “Game On the Line, Stephen Curry to Take the Last Shot?!”: Skip Bayless Left Baffled as NBA GMs Trust the 2022 FMVP in the Clutch