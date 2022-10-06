full
Cover Image for Andre Iguodala Defends Jordan Poole and Draymond Green Amid News of a Heated Altercation

Advait Jajodia
|Thu Oct 06 2022

The NBA fraternity was taken aback when information of a heated altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green was unveiled.

The Golden State Warriors are one team in the league who aren’t often in the news for any spats between teammates. Of course, the famous Draymond Green-Kevin Durant altercation in recent history left everyone shocked.

However, apart from the fiasco that occurred during the 2018-2019 season, the San Francisco-based franchise is reputed for being a well-knit group. This is precisely why the entire NBA community was left in shock when reports revealed the details of a recent squabble between Green and Jordan Poole.

During a practice session, the Golden State teammates got into a heated scuffle. According to several reports, the former Defensive Player of the Year “forcefully struck” the young guard. After some more “pushing” and “shoving” the two needed to be separated.

Andre Iguodala takes it to Twitter to defend Draymond Green and Jordan Poole

As soon as the details of the fiasco were out in the open, NBA Twitter began questioning the 2022 champs’ chemistry. Coming to his teammates’ rescue, Andre Iguodala took it to Twitter, defending JP and Dray.

First, the 38-year-old spoke about JP3’s character. Requesting people not to “talk crazy” about the 6-foot-4 combo-guard, Iggy further wrote:

Later, Dre sent out a tweet for his “brother” Green.

This is extremely concerning if you are a GSW fan. With less than two weeks remaining for the 2022-2023 opening night to tip-off, we hope the GSW teammates are on the same page again. If not, it will be absolutely difficult for Stephen Curry and co. to defend their title.

“Draymond was apologetic in the aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole”: Sources

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Draymond was in fact apologetic for his shocking actions. The incident escalated after the team noticed a behavioral change in Poole as he potentially could sign a lucrative contract extension.

A few other sources also stated that the 4-time NBA champ agreed that his emotions got the best of him, the led him to take the wrong steps.

After the incident took place, the Warriors reportedly paused the practice, however, JP was seen getting some shots up and laughing after the session.

It remains to be seen how the Dusb front office deals with the whole situation, considering how important DG is, and how Poole’s extension is due as well.

