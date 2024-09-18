“I Don’t Jump High, I Don’t Run Fast”: Nikola Jokic Gave An Honest Self-evaluation Ahead Of The 2014 NBA Draft

Though Nikola Jokic has never been particularly athletic, he has molded his playstyle perfectly to his strengths. He did this with a meta understanding of what he could and couldn’t do on a court, something he was never shy to admit. He was even brutally honest about himself ahead of the 2014 NBA Draft.

Jokic’s pre-draft interview went viral on Instagram. In the clip, he is seen admitting that he can’t run fast or jump high. He was also never a fan of college basketball due to this.

“I didn’t like playing college basketball. It’s so fast and everybody jumps so high. I don’t jump, you know? I just play basketball. Like, you know, 1-on-1, 2-on-2, something like that. I don’t jump high, I don’t run fast.”

Jokic was then asked how he was able to be effective on the court, despite being unathletic. His response revealed his hilariously simple approach to the game.

“I think that basketball is about teammates, you know? When I’m open, I score. I pass, you know, play simple, as simple as I can.”

Jokic’s analysis of himself was one that most scouts agreed with. This was the biggest reason why he was only the 41st pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. Even his experience as a professional in Serbia’s Mega Basket league didn’t alleviate his scouting report enough for teams.

In the end, the Nuggets took a chance on him. And much to their jubilation, the Serbian is now one of the greatest players of all time. And he did it without jumping high or running fast.

At 29 years old, Jokic is still in the middle of his prime. Yet, he is already a three-time MVP, a Finals MVP an NBA champion, and a six-time NBA All-Star. He also seems to be in no mood to stop there.

Under his leadership, the Denver Nuggets are strong contenders to win another NBA championship. After all, the Serbian has proved that he can perform at the highest level, no matter the moment. All he needs is the right team around him. And with the Nuggets looking set to make it happen, things are looking rosy in Rocky Mountain High.

In the end, even with no real athleticism in his arsenal, Jokic has proven himself to be one of the most dominant players of all time.