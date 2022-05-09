Basketball

“I don’t know about you guys, I’m only packing one suit”: When Michael Jordan declared that there wasn’t going to be a Game 7 against Charles Barkley’s Suns in 1993 Finals

"I don’t know about you guys, I’m only packing one suit": When Michael Jordan declared that there wasn't going to be a Game 7 against Charles Barkley's Suns in 1993 Finals
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"He ain’t no Roman Reigns" - NBA Legend Charles Barkley Name-Drops Roman Reigns On Inside The NBA, Paul Heyman Reacts
Next Article
"Yes, I would go to WWE" - AEW megastar says he will join WWE if Vince is willing to make it rain
NBA Latest Post
"I don’t know about you guys, I’m only packing one suit": When Michael Jordan declared that there wasn't going to be a Game 7 against Charles Barkley's Suns in 1993 Finals
“I don’t know about you guys, I’m only packing one suit”: When Michael Jordan declared that there wasn’t going to be a Game 7 against Charles Barkley’s Suns in 1993 Finals

Michael Jordan and the Bulls were getting ready for a Game 6 against the Suns…