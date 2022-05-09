“Michael Jordan has 718 and Wilt Chamberlain has 705”: Luka Doncic joins elite company with 655 points in his first 20 playoff games, as Mavs level series 2-2

Mavericks’ superstar Luka Doncic joins elite company as he records third highest total points in first 20 career playoff games

Earlier today, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Phoenix Suns, and beat them 111-101. With this win, Luka Doncic and co. have tied the series at 2 apiece, and now it’s down to a best of 3 in the final 3 games. Mavs came home down 0-2 and protected their homecourt, making the series 2-2 before heading out on the road again.

Luka Doncic led his team with an almost triple-double. He scored 26 points, dished 11 assists, and grabbed 7 rebounds. Luka also got 3 steals in the game. Today Luka was well supported by his team, as 5 other players also scored in double-digits. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 24 points and grabbed 8 boards, whereas Jalen Brunson had an 18-4-4 statline.

Despite a game-high 35 points by Devin Booker, the Suns fell short, and now would figure out their next move as the series heads back to Phoenix.

Luka Doncic stands behind just Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain in this incredible feat

Playoff basketball is the true testament to how great a player actually is. It doesn’t matter how good a player is in the regular season, if they cannot show up to the playoff party. In his first three seasons, Luka Doncic had made the playoffs twice. Both the times, he faced Paul George and the Clippers in the first round. Even though Luka gave them a tough time, the Clippers managed to eliminate the Mavericks. However, this time, it was the Jazz who came up against the Mavs. Luka and the Mavs beat them, and now are tied 2 apiece with the Suns.

Tonight marked the 20th career playoff game for Luka. In just 20 games, Luka has recorded 655 playoff points. This puts him in third place all time, standing just behind Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain.

Luka Doncic has now scored 655 points over his first 20 playoff games. That is the 3rd highest total all-time behind only Wilt Chamberlain (705) and Michael Jordan (718). pic.twitter.com/o4DQiucDZS — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 8, 2022

This is quite an impressive feat for Luka. He recently had crossed Michael Jordan for the most ppg in playoffs as well.

If the Slovenian sensation keeps playing the way he has, there is no doubt that he would retire as one of the greats of the game.