“My high school quarterback just couldn’t do his job, man!”: LeBron James reveals to Peyton Manning the hilarious reason behind him choosing the NBA over the NFL

Lakers superstar reveals the biggest factor behind him choosing basketball to be his career path over Football

LeBron James is arguably the greatest hooper to ever lace up. But, of course, you didn’t need us to tell you that.

The man was also a huge football star during high school. But again, you didn’t need us to tell you that either, right? After all, even if he didn’t quite have the background, a 6’9” athlete with generation physique and athleticism, with the IQ to predict plays before they ever happen… doesn’t that sound like the dream prospect?

Now, as we all know by now, the man chose the NBA over the NFL. But, what was the reasoning behind that decision? What made him think he’d have a better career as a hooper, than a football player?

Well, recently the man revealed all his reasons and more.

Let’s get into it.

LeBron James hilariously disses his high-school quarterback while discussing his highlights with Peyton Manning

The King still shows his love for Football in a whole plethora of ways. A huge part of his pre-match routine is playing the sport with his teammate, all be it with a basketball. He evidently still follows the sport, and sometimes even tweets out about it. And of course, he has also invested in Liverpool FC… wait no, that’s the other football.

With that in mind, you’d think it must have been a tough decision to let go of football in terms of a profession, right?

Well… take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

Please watch this for referencepic.twitter.com/4fdLgUoVJx — Hedwig Black Jr. (@HedwigBlackJR) September 28, 2021

Please join us in a moment of silence for LeBron James’s high-school quarterback, who has probably just made it on the hit-list of every NFL fan on the planet.

Us as fans of the NBA though, we may just put up a shrine in his honor.

