“I Don’t Like Nicki Minaj No More”: Despite Liking Her Music, Anthony Edwards’ ‘Feelings’ Toward Rapper Changed Owing to Her Relationship Status

Anthony Edwards resembled the persona of a die-hard Nicki Minaj fan as the NBA star opened up about his feelings for the singer. The 22-year-old candidly shared insights into his stance on the famous rapper as he expressed a change in sentiment from his side. The world took notice of his words as the shooting guard discussed the matter in detail during his latest interview with Complex.

Upon facing the question of whether he had liked the 41-year-old artist, Anthony responded, “For sure,” without skipping a heartbeat. After that, the Minnesota Timberwolves star revealed how he had never met the Trinidad-born singer. He further added, “Nah, she got a hood man now,” expressing how he would prefer to keep his distance from Minaj following her marriage.

Yet, Edwards admitted to having romantic feelings for the artist during a younger period of his life. Alongside enjoying her music, he developed a love interest for the Queen of Rap sometime back. The 2023 All-Star looked back on that phase, mentioning, “I do like her music but I mean at that time I was like, ‘Yeah, I like Nicki'”.

Following her commitment to her partner, the basketball star’s feelings changed quickly, displaying his chivalrous nature. “I still like her but not like that. I’m respectful,” the 6’4″ guard highlighted while discussing his current stance. Thus, he reiterated her beliefs stating, “Yeah, I don’t like Nicki [Minaj] no more,” emphasizing how his romantic feelings faded away.

Anthony Edwards’ story put forward the cruel nature of celebrity fandom

It was not the first time the Timberwolves youngster admitted to liking Nicki. He did the same a few weeks back during an interview with Open Thoughts where he confirmed the speculation. “You know when I was young I had a little crush on Nicki,” he mentioned publicly.

Upon discussing his favorite songs of hers, he revealed, “I like the Anaconda song,” before adding, “And the video”. Upon a gentle reminder from the host regarding Nicki’s relationship status, the Georgia-born backed off quickly. “That’s why I said she married now so I’m cool, I’m straight, I’m scared but I don’t want no smoke,” he stated.

Thus, Edwards eventually accepted his fate of not getting to be with Minaj following her commitment to her husband. In fact, he was mature enough to bury his feelings for his crush early on to avoid any aftereffects. A short story that conveys the tale of several fans around the globe.