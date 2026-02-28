NBA Analyst Spills the Truth on Anthony Edwards and Chris Finch’s Relationship After Tense Moment During Clippers Game

Anthony Edwards stepped up in a big way for the Timberwolves in Thursday night’s 94-88 win over the Clippers. The game was a nail-biter until the final moments, with LA staying competitive despite being without Kawhi Leonard. Edwards did his part, pouring in 31 points while adding three rebounds, five assists, and a steal. However, the game’s biggest talking point came from him defying his coach’s orders.

In crunch time, Edwards hit a massive three on a key possession despite being tightly covered by the Clippers’ defense. The shot appeared to go against what head coach Chris Finch had drawn up, especially considering Edwards had not been shooting the three well and there was already a narrative surrounding the 24-year-old’s reluctance to pass.

What was even wilder was that Edwards confronted Finch moments after hitting the shot, almost as if to say, ‘I told you so.’ Some viewed the altercation as a disrespectful action toward Finch, while others note how pumped the Timberwolves sensation was in that moment.

Edwards addressed his relationship with Finch after the game. “Me and my coach [ got the best relationship ever,” he told the media. “I mean, he be right most of the time, 98% of the time, he be right. He told me to pass the ball tonight, and I should have passed it, but I shot it instead. And it went in. The basketball gods was on my side tonight.”

So, while Finch clearly appreciates Ant’s efforts, there is a certain give and take when it comes to him executing game plans. That dynamic was confirmed on Saturday by insider Chris Hine.

In a new report, Hine revealed that Finch and Edwards “have days where they’re getting ready to fight, and then after the game they hug each other.” That context helps explain why Finch got in his face after Edwards hit the dagger.

For now, the combination seems to be working. Minnesota is 37–23, riding a two-game win streak, and sits fifth in the ultra-competitive Western Conference. However, this dynamic could reach a boiling point when the lights get brighter. With the playoffs just 23 games away, Ant ignoring his coach could eventually cost them a game, or even a series.

That is not necessarily a prediction, more of a spoiler. There will be nights when the basketball gods are not on Ant’s side. He is still the real deal, and a major reason why the Timberwolves have reached back-to-back Conference Finals. But they will need to be at their best if they want to survive a showdown with the Thunder, or worse, the emerging Spurs.

Until then, moments like this are what keep the regular season interesting. Edwards is one of the most charismatic players in the league for a reason, he delivers. It is easy to see why some already call him the next face of the NBA. Now the question is whether, when the moment comes, he leans into the game plan or gets a little more help from the gods.