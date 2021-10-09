“Devin Booker didn’t feel comfortable until he spoke to Kobe Bryant’s wife”: NBA Insider reveals the Suns star’s heartwarming actions prior to his role in NBA’s promo video

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker performs a heartwarming gesture ahead of his part in the NBA’s 75th-year video

Devin Booker was legendary last season.

The man went from being an overlooked player on a bad Suns side, to arguably the best hooper on a Finals team. Game after game in the postseason, the man did his best impression of Kobe Bryant, making impossible pull-ups and leaners against some of the best defenders in the league. And in the end, while he couldn’t win the chip, he gained every fan’s respect and established himself as arguably one of the ten best players in the league today.

Due to all of this, countless fans in the NBA community have been waiting to see what he does during this season. But, before that performance, he took up a small role in the NBA’s 75th-anniversary video. And frankly, calling the scene an emotional one doesn’t even come close to doing it justice.

In his shot, Book stops his car in front of a mural of the Black Mamba, with the words ‘Be Legendary’ etched right beside. Then he solemnly salutes it before driving off.

It was the perfect shot. However, many wanted to know what Vanessa Bryant thought about the whole thing.

Well, let’s just say we now have news on that too.

Devin Bookers spoke to Vanessa Bryant about his role in the video before the shoot

For those that may not know, when Kobe Bryant retired, he gave certain players a goal to achieve. To Giannis Antetokounmpo, it was to win an MVP. And for Devin Booker, he simply wrote ‘Be Legendary’.

With how much the Suns star has looked to emulate the Black Mamba, you’d imagine those words meant a lot to him. And after everything that happened, from his fateful passing to Book’s performance in the postseason, this role probably meant a lot to him too.

But, before taking it up, the man decided he absolutely needed to do one thing. Take a look at the tweet below.

Devin Booker spoke with Vanessa Bryant before the salute to the Kobe Bryant mural in the NBA 75 commercial. She 100% signed off on it and that made Book feel even better about it. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) October 9, 2021

The fact that Booker chose to talk to Kobe’s widowed wife about the role before everything else deserves some serious respect. And we truly hope that the NBA community gives him every bit that he deserves.

