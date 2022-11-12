“I Don’t See Ben Simmons in NBA When You Ain’t”: When Carmelo Anthony’s Son Slandered the $177M Star on LeBron James’ Show

Carmelo Anthony is one of those veteran casualties of the 2022-23 season who has not been signed by an NBA team despite their above-average contribution in the last few years. And yet, the likes of Ben Simmons, who is finding it tough to average triple-singles have a $177 M contract.

Unlike his fellow draftee and long-time friend LeBron James, the former Syracuse forward who was the #3 pick in arguably the greatest drafts of all time (2003), Melo is without a team in what could have been his 20th year in the NBA.

And last year his son thought it was unfair to the 10x All-Star that Ben Simmons could still play in the league when the former Nuggets and Knicks assassin could not.

Carmelo Anthony’s son was surprised that Ben Simmons plays for an NBA team while his dad isn’t

In his appearance on LeBron’s ‘The Shop’ last year, the former Lakers Sniper was telling a story about a conversation between him, and his son when he was still a free agent and the Lakers hadn’t yet picked him up.

“So, I walk into the house. I’m telling my son watching the game. He’s just like, ‘dad… yo, him (Ben Simmons)?! He playing?’ I said, ‘yeah.’ He goes like, ‘but dad, now he trash!’ Like, I don’t see him in the league when you ain’t in the league. Like, what’s going on?’ [I said], ‘everybody got different situations, man.’ You know what I’m saying?” 38-year-old said.

It might sound like a disrespect towards Ben Simmons, but it is more of a question towards a league and its teams that never understood how to treat the players struggling with an injury or who are towards the latter end of their career.

Although Melo did get to sign with the Lakers afterward, appeared in 72 games leading their bench, averaging over 13 points and 4 rebounds in 26 minutes per game.

That should have been enough to get an extension for a 37.5% three-point shooter, but it wasn’t. Not one out of 30 NBA teams seems to lack the services of this terrific catch-and-shoot sniper, who also contributed well on defense.

NBA franchises do not know how to treat the legends of the game even when they can still contribute

We are not just talking about the legends of the game like Melo and Dwight Howard here, we are also talking about the likes of Jamal Crawfords and Isaiah Thomas of the world who could still provide a high value off the bench.

That too without the tantrums of the superstars like Simmons and Irving. Take the LA Lakers, for example. That team could sure use everyone among Carmelo (for their miserable shooting), Howard (for their shortage of defense at the rim), and Thomas (for creation).

But they, much like the (5-7) Nets, keep playing players out of their preferred position and now have a mountain to climb with their 2-10 record to start the season. They are preferring to end their season earlier than last year to keep themselves away from the tag of an old team.

