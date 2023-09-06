$70,000,000 Worth ‘Sneakerhead’ Patrick Mahomes Once Boasted About His 180 Pairs of Shoes, Which Also Includes $950 Worth Versace Sneakers

Patrick Mahomes has built himself a mammoth empire in super quick time. He has emerged as one of the most sensational QBs of his generation, creating a net worth of $70,000,000 within 6 NFL seasons. With all that money in his bank, he has pursued his life’s other interests very well and one of those is his crazy love for sneakers.

Mahomes, in one of his house tours back in 2019, had boasted about his collection of 180 pairs of stylish shoes. The collection also included a $950 Versace pair. In his sneaker collection video via Bleacher Report which was posted four years ago, Mahomes expressed his intense love for sneakers by showing off his incredible shoe closet.

Patrick Mahomes Always Wanted a Shoe Closet

Patrick Mahomes is quite the ‘sneakerhead’. In fact, over the years, he has been very vocal about his extensive shoe collection, which can make even the biggest shoe lovers extremely jealous. In one of his old house tour videos with Bleacher Report, Mahomes once talked very affectionately about it.

“The shoe room has been something that I’ve wanted for the last six-seven years at least. I’m extremely pumped. I’ve been hyping it up for weeks,” Mahomes stated while talking about his dedicated shoe room. Taking notice of Patrick’s excitement, even Brittany chimed in to give her views on the shoe closet. “All of his shoes have been all over the house and I was trying to make my own shoe closet and it didn’t work out so well. So, now we are here,” she had said.

In another segment of the video, Patrick Mahomes referred to one of his pairs as his “babies” while praising his triple black 750s. He said, “These are my favorite these are my babies these triple black 750s they’re big but at the same time you can wear them with anything.” Just like any other sneakerhead, Mahomes clearly is in love with his shoes and takes them seriously in his fashion game.

Mahomes Sported Versace Sneakers at Miami Grand Prix

Back in May 2023, during the Miami Grand Prix, Mahomes, along with his wife Brittany Mahomes, made quite the appearance as they graced the red carpet. Patrick, in particular, was at the center of the spotlight. The Super Bowl MVP was seen donning a pair of high-end Versace sneakers worth $950.

The choice of footwear by Patrick Mahomes proves that he is a ‘sneakerhead’ in a true sense. Apart from that, Mahomes also has a liking for luxury fashion. At the Miami Grand Prix, he paired his sneakers with a matching Louis Vuitton outfit. It featured a red and blue diamond pattern. Certainly, the Kansas City Chiefs QB proved that his fashion game is as strong as his arm on the football field.